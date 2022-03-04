 Friday, March 4, 2022 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Total COVID Deaths Tops 30,000

Friday, March 4, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 60 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,049.

There are 868 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,914,642 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations with the virus are at 108,219, which is an increase of 132 since Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 12,363 cases, up 3; 120 deaths

Chattooga County: 5,245 cases; 110 deaths

Dade County: 2,510 cases, up 2; 25 deaths

Walker County: 13,416 cases, up 12; 181 deaths

Whitfield County: 27,250 cases, up 1; 377 deaths, up 2

