 Monday, March 7, 2022 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, March 7, 2022
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

March 7, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

March 7, 2022

Comptroller Says Bradley County Commissioner Had Conflict Of Interest On County Job; Erica Davis Disagrees

March 7, 2022

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

An audit from the state Comptroller's Office says a Bradley County commissioner had a conflict of interest on a county job. The audit said a company owned by Commissioner Erica Davis got a subcontract ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Comptroller Says Bradley County Commissioner Had Conflict Of Interest On County Job; Erica Davis Disagrees

An audit from the state Comptroller's Office says a Bradley County commissioner had a conflict of interest on a county job. The audit said a company owned by Commissioner Erica Davis got a subcontract on work that had been approved by the County Commission. Commissioner Davis said she does not believe it was a conflict. The Bradley Commission approved Berywood Landscaping to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Congressional Term Limits Versus Increasing Elected Representation

For nearly the past century states have been referred to as the "laboratories of democracy", meaning states can independently pass laws that affect only their constituents and issues that may be unique to their circumstance. If a particular law proves to be strong and successful, other states and even the federal government may then, and often do, adopt similar laws to affect more ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The People Are Angry

The story reads, “Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the U.S. is considering a ban on Russian oil imports in coordination with European and NATO allies amid bipartisan calls for a full embargo while Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. “Speaking from the former Soviet republic of Moldova on CNN's "State of the Union," Blinken said the administration was ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Advances To SoCon Championship Game

When Silvio De Sousa dunks, the crowd roars, the floor shakes, the rim rattles, and UTC’s tally goes up by two. That’s what most people notice about the super-senior center who rules the skies as a rim-runner. But aside from the occasional highlight block, De Sousa’s abilities as a stopper go unnoticed by many. Against Wofford, he was the anchor of a defense that rocked and rolled ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Thoughts On Vols Busy Weekend

Some thoughts about a busy weekend of Tennessee athletics: Long week, long day: When Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler entered Saturday’s basketball game against Arkansas, he acknowledged the fans. The corresponding ovation from the sellout crowd of 21,678 for the 5-foot-9 freshman guard was louder than usual. The exchange reflected the past week for both Zeigler and the fan base. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors