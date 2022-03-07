 Monday, March 7, 2022 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Gas Prices Rise 36.4 Cents In Chattanooga

Monday, March 7, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 36.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 71.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.30 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.45 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.30, a difference of 85.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $2.99 while the highest was $4.79, a difference of $1.80 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 46.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 per gallon today. The national average is up 61.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.29 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
March 7, 2021: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)
March 7, 2020: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
March 7, 2019: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
March 7, 2018: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)
March 7, 2017: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)
March 7, 2016: $1.57/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)
March 7, 2015: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
March 7, 2014: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)
March 7, 2013: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)
March 7, 2012: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.92, up 47.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.45.
State of Tennessee- $3.87, up 44.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.43.
Huntsville- $3.89, up 56.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.32. 

“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008. Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50/gal. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "We've never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen."

March 7, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

March 7, 2022

Comptroller Says Bradley County Commissioner Had Conflict Of Interest On County Job; Erica Davis Disagrees

March 7, 2022

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

An audit from the state Comptroller's Office says a Bradley County commissioner had a conflict of interest on a county job. The audit said a company owned by Commissioner Erica Davis got a subcontract ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Comptroller Says Bradley County Commissioner Had Conflict Of Interest On County Job; Erica Davis Disagrees

An audit from the state Comptroller's Office says a Bradley County commissioner had a conflict of interest on a county job. The audit said a company owned by Commissioner Erica Davis got a subcontract on work that had been approved by the County Commission. Commissioner Davis said she does not believe it was a conflict. The Bradley Commission approved Berywood Landscaping to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Congressional Term Limits Versus Increasing Elected Representation

For nearly the past century states have been referred to as the "laboratories of democracy", meaning states can independently pass laws that affect only their constituents and issues that may be unique to their circumstance. If a particular law proves to be strong and successful, other states and even the federal government may then, and often do, adopt similar laws to affect more ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The People Are Angry

The story reads, “Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the U.S. is considering a ban on Russian oil imports in coordination with European and NATO allies amid bipartisan calls for a full embargo while Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. “Speaking from the former Soviet republic of Moldova on CNN's "State of the Union," Blinken said the administration was ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Advances To SoCon Championship Game

When Silvio De Sousa dunks, the crowd roars, the floor shakes, the rim rattles, and UTC’s tally goes up by two. That’s what most people notice about the super-senior center who rules the skies as a rim-runner. But aside from the occasional highlight block, De Sousa’s abilities as a stopper go unnoticed by many. Against Wofford, he was the anchor of a defense that rocked and rolled ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Thoughts On Vols Busy Weekend

Some thoughts about a busy weekend of Tennessee athletics: Long week, long day: When Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler entered Saturday’s basketball game against Arkansas, he acknowledged the fans. The corresponding ovation from the sellout crowd of 21,678 for the 5-foot-9 freshman guard was louder than usual. The exchange reflected the past week for both Zeigler and the fan base. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors