Vincent Mays, 20, Charged In Dec. 6 Fatal Shootout On Cannon Avenue

Chattanooga Police have arrested 20-year-old Vincent Mays for the Dec. 6, 2021 shooting death of Antonio Sparks, 22.

Mays was arrested on outstanding warrants relating to this incident. He is charged with criminal homicide, attempted first-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

on Dec. 6, Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that two people had arrived at local hospitals by private vehicle with gunshot wounds. At 11:48 p.m.on Dec. 6, Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that two people had arrived at local hospitals by private vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and Sparks suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers learned that the shooting may have occurred in the 2600 block of Cannon Avenue. They responded to that area and subsequently located and secured the crime scene.

Investigators learned that the incident began when numerous rounds were fired into a Cannon Avenue residence. A female inside the residence was struck by the gunfire.

A man, who was inside the same residence, came outside and fired at the individuals who were responsible for the original gunfire. Sparks was struck in the exchange of gunfire and later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Due to several people firing numerous rounds and a large crime scene, investigators were still actively investigating the incident and trying to determine the exact actions of all those involved.

Police initially said, " After reviewing the available information and evidence, as well as consulting with the District Attorney's Office, investigators will not be charging anyone in the homicide at this time. However, this case remains open and active."







