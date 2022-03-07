David Jean-Baptiste Hits Last Second 3 From Near Half Court In OT To Send Mocs To Big Dance
Vincent Mays, 20, Charged In Dec. 6 Fatal Shootout On Cannon Avenue

 Chattanooga Police have arrested 20-year-old Vincent Mays for the Dec. 6, 2021 shooting death of Antonio Sparks, 22.
 
Mays was arrested on outstanding warrants relating to this incident. He is charged with criminal homicide, attempted first-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
 
At 11:48 p.m.
on Dec. 6, Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that two people had arrived at local hospitals by private vehicle with gunshot wounds.
 
Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and Sparks suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
 
Officers learned that the shooting may have occurred in the 2600 block of Cannon Avenue. They responded to that area and subsequently located and secured the crime scene.
 
Investigators learned that the incident began when numerous rounds were fired into a Cannon Avenue residence. A female inside the residence was struck by the gunfire.
 
A man, who was inside the same residence, came outside and fired at the individuals who were responsible for the original gunfire. Sparks was struck in the exchange of gunfire and later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
 
 Due to several people firing numerous rounds and a large crime scene, investigators were still actively investigating the incident and trying to determine the exact actions of all those involved.
 
Police initially said, "After reviewing the available information and evidence, as well as consulting with the District Attorney's Office, investigators will not be charging anyone in the homicide at this time. However, this case remains open and active."



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

State Rep. Greg Vital Passes 1st Bill

Collegedale Police Getting New Body And Car Cameras


Opinion

Sen. Blackburn: Until He Prioritizes Energy Independence, Biden Is Putin’s Enabler

Since Moscow began its assault on Ukraine, Russian forces have killed thousands of civilians and destroyed homes, schools, broadcast towers, and even nuclear energy infrastructure. Despite acknowledging the rank illegality of Vladimir Putin’s most recent invasion of sovereign territory, the international community has been slow to hold Putin accountable due to a crippling dependence ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The People Are Angry

The story reads, “Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the U.S. is considering a ban on Russian oil imports in coordination with European and NATO allies amid bipartisan calls for a full embargo while Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. “Speaking from the former Soviet republic of Moldova on CNN's "State of the Union," Blinken said the administration was ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Win! Amazing Buzzer-Beater Shot By David Jean-Baptiste Is ESPN Highlight; Tournament Title Sends Chattanooga To The Big Dance

The night of February 15, 2018 was another drab day in a season full of them for the first year coach Lamont Paris and the Chattanooga Mocs. The Furman Paladins waxed the visiting team 75-56, dropping the Mocs’ conference record to a dismal 3-12. Redshirt freshman David Jean-Baptiste went 0-3 from the field, had two turnovers, and committed four fouls. Four seasons later, ... (click for more)

Lee Women Receive At-Large Bid To NCAA Hoops Tournament

It is on to the NCAA D2 National Tournament for the 24-7 Lee University women's basketball team. After placing second in the Gulf South Conference Tournament this past weekend the Lady Flames received an at-large bid and will face Benedict College (23-7) out of Columbia, South Carolina. The Lady Tigers came from behind to defeat Savannah State (71-69) and claim the SIAC Championship ... (click for more)


