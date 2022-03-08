PHOTOS: Moc Fans Delirious After 'The Shot' Goes In

Police Say Mayes Instigated Shootout On Cannon Avenue That Ended In Man In Car With Him Getting Killed

Police Blotter: Man Continues To Steal Light Fixtures; Thief Leaves Post It Note With Name And Number

Chickamauga Man Gets 25-Year Sentence For Shooting Wife After She Told Him She Was Leaving Him

Chattanooga Police have arrested 20-year-old Vincent "Da Shoota" Mayes for the Dec. 6, 2021 shooting death of Antonio "Little Jappy" Sparks, 22. Police said Mayes instigated a shootout on Cannon ... (click for more)

The owner of McCallie Chiropractic at 920 McCallie Ave. said a homeless man had stolen a light and damaged his wheelchair elevator. The owner showed the officer surveillance video of a black ... (click for more)