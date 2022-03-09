 Wednesday, March 9, 2022 49.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Marion County

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

The TBI is investigating the shooting death of a man who ran from police in Marion County.

 

The TBI said, "Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before midnight, a South Pittsburg police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver refused to stop and continued toward Jasper.

 

"Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department engaged in the pursuit down Industrial Boulevard, which ended when the subject’s vehicle became disabled on railroad tracks.

Reports from the scene indicate as officers approached the vehicle, they heard a shot fired and observed the driver with a gun. One deputy then fired his weapon.

 

"As officers continued toward the vehicle, they found the driver deceased from a gunshot wound. The deceased individual has not been identified at this time, and has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

 

"TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration.

 

"The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

 

"The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit."


