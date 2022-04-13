 Wednesday, April 13, 2022 72.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Tennessee Supreme Court Vacates Injunction On Reapportionment Plan For State Senatorial Districts

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

In an opinion released Wednesday, the Tennessee Supreme Court vacated an injunction issued by a three-judge panel that prevented the enforcement of the reapportionment plan enacted by the Tennessee General Assembly for state senatorial districts.

Following the 2020 census, the General Assembly reapportioned the districts for the Senate as required by article II, section 4 of the Tennessee Constitution. In February 2022, the plaintiffs, who are three registered voters, filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief challenging the constitutionality of the reapportionment plan.

The plaintiffs argued that the reapportionment plan violates article II, section 3 of the Tennessee Constitution because it fails to consecutively number the four Senatorial districts included in Davidson County. A three-judge panel was appointed to hear the case.

On April 6, the panel granted the plaintiffs’ motion for a temporary injunction preventing defendants from enforcing or giving any effect to the boundaries of the Senatorial districts. The panel provided the General Assembly fifteen days to remedy the defect and stated that, if the defect was not remedied, the panel would impose an interim plan for the 2022 election. The panel extended the April 7 noon filing deadline for Senatorial candidates until May 5, 2022 at noon.

On April 7, the defendants filed an application for extraordinary appeal in the Court of Appeals seeking review of the injunction. The Tennessee Supreme Court, on its own motion, entered an order in which it determined that the application raised issues of compelling public interest and assumed jurisdiction over the case. The Court granted the extraordinary appeal.

Upon review, the majority of the Supreme Court concluded that the panel erred in granting the temporary injunction because it failed to adequately consider the harm the injunction will have on the election officials who are detrimentally impacted by the extension and also failed to adequately consider the public interest in ensuring orderly elections and avoiding voter confusion. Therefore, the Court vacated the injunction and remanded the case to the panel. The Court set a new filing deadline for Senatorial candidates of 4 p.m. prevailing time on Thursday.

Justice Sharon G. Lee dissented. In her view, the Court substituted its judgment for that of the three-judge panel rather than applying the correct standard of review for discretionary decisions. Under that standard of review, the panel’s decision should be affirmed if the panel applied the correct legal principles, reached a reasonable decision, and based its decision on a proper assessment of the evidence. Based on the evidence, the three-judge panel enjoined the facially unconstitutional Senate plan and extended the candidate qualifying deadline only as necessary and with minimal disruption to state and local election officials. According to the dissent, the three-judge panel did not err.  

To read the majority opinion in Akilah Moore, et al. v. William Lee, et al., authored by Chief Justice Roger A. Page, and the separate opinion authored by Justice Sharon G. Lee, visit the opinions section of TNCourts.gov.


April 14, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 13, 2022

Police Blotter: Lady Asks Thief To "Please Return Her Phone"; Barefoot Woman Doesn't Know How To Get Home

April 13, 2022

International Brotherhood Of Police Officers Says It Appreciates Fairbanks Despite Not Endorsing Any County Commission Candidates


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, MARGARET M 104 ROBIN HOOD TRL LOOKOUT MTN, 307502821 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CONTROLLED

A woman told police she left her phone on the counter of Kanku's at 1910 Market St. by accident the day before and realized it a few minutes later when she left. By the time she got back to there

Officials of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local #673 said they are appreciative of County Commissioner Randy Fairbanks despite not endorsing any County Commission candidates.



Opinion

Clarification On County Check Signers

Failure to understand the legal requirements and procedures applicable to County banking and finance procedures has recently lead to significant misunderstanding regarding the signing of checks issued by Hamilton County. The purpose of this correspondence is to clarify this misunderstanding. For many years, County finances were administered pursuant to a "Warrants Payable" system.

Roy Exum: Early Voting Begins

I can't remember a time when there were three better people seeking to be Hamilton County's next Mayor. The downside, of course, is you can just vote for one of them and only one of them has experience in county government. That's why I believe Sabrena Smedley is my choice as early voting for the May 3 primary begins today. The other two candidates each have a healthy out-pouring

Sports

Hello To Baseball - Lookouts' Opening Day Enjoyed By All

he gates of AT&T field and its concrete concourses were something like a baseball airport. The denizens who walked through and around were from various backgrounds, and some were veterans of the national pastime while others were first-time "flyers." On one end of the spectrum of baseball fandom was Bob Russell, a fan who has been enchanted by the sport since his first game

Randy Smith: Will NIL Deals Destroy College Sports?

About a year ago, the NCAA finally gave in to pressure from college athletes and some coaches and allowed student athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness (NIL). Many critics of the NIL deal are saying it will soon destroy college athletics as we know it. And they could be right. While it may be good for superstar athletes to sign huge deals with big name sponsors


