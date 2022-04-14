AG Slatery Joins Lawsuit Challenging Biden Immigration Policy

 Thursday, April 14, 2022 Weather

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, along with a coalition of 20 state attorneys general, is joining a federal lawsuit against the Biden Administration for ending Title 42, a public health policy that allows border officials to turn away migrants because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The coalition joins Missouri, Arizona, and Louisiana on the amended complaint filed in the Western District Court of Louisiana. 

 

“With the recurring problems at the border you would think the Administration would want as much input from the states as it could get before shutting down a program,” said General Slatery.

 “But they decided to forego complying with the notice and comment requirements of federal law and shut it down as fast as they could.”

On April 1, the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) announced it will terminate Title 42. The policy has been in effect since March 2020 and has been used by both the Trump Administration and the Biden Administration to turn away thousands of migrants to try and keep communicable diseases, like COVID-19, out of the country.

 

In the complaint, the States argue the decision from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to revoke Title 42 violates the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) because the Biden Administration made the decision without considering states’ interests or input on the matter.

 

For example, the attorneys general point to the federal government’s own assessment that says revoking Title 42 will create a surge at the Southern Border and will overwhelm law enforcement agencies and non-governmental organizations as well. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, (DHS), estimates that removing Title 42 could result in as many as 18,000 migrants per day showing up at the southern border – which could mean 540,000 migrants in a single month.

 

The States are asking a federal judge to force the Biden Administration to keep Title 42 in place until it conducts the required notice and comment period required under law and adopts a policy that is not arbitrary and capricious.

 

To access the amended complaint, click here:  https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2022/pr22-10-complaint.pdf


Jeff Eversole had a fundraising lead against Dean Moorhouse for the new County Commission District 10 seat. Mr. Eversole has brought in about $57,000, while Mr. Moorhouse reported around $40,000 in receipts. The candidates have each put $20,000 of their own funds into their campaigns. In County Commission District 1, incumbent Randy Fairbanks has about $50,000 available, while

Attorney Boyd Patterson is well ahead in fundraising for an open Criminal Court judgeship. He has brought in just under $126,000, and made a $4,000 loan to the campaign. Attorney Amanda Dunn has brought in around $49,000 and loaned the campaign $18,500. Former Judge Rebecca Stern has been given around $38,000. She made a $10,000 loan to the effort. The seat became open

Clarification On County Check Signers

Failure to understand the legal requirements and procedures applicable to County banking and finance procedures has recently lead to significant misunderstanding regarding the signing of checks issued by Hamilton County. The purpose of this correspondence is to clarify this misunderstanding. For many years, County finances were administered pursuant to a "Warrants Payable" system.

Roy Exum: Matt Hullander Offers Proven Leadership

At 7:45 yesterday morning, Matt Hullander led a group of his closest supporters to the Hamilton County Election Commission. On the first day of early voting for the May primary, Hullander spent the morning thanking people for their confidence in his quest to become the next county mayor. And I found out if he's elected, he'll be a blessing. Matt believes the most aching need

Jorel Ortega And Vols Enjoying Historic Success Under Coach Vitello

The Vols baseball team has made a quite a name for themselves in the world of college baseball this season. They are currently the consensus number one team and currently boast a 31-2 record. The rise to number one may seem like it happened overnight to the average college baseball fan, but Jorel Ortega and the current players will tell you that it has been three years in the making

Mike Minor Roughed By Barons

Mike Minor wound up, brought the ball upward, and unfurled his first pitch for a strike against Yolbert Sanchez. From there, Minor would continue to mow down hapless Birmingham Barons as he dominated his 45 pitch outing and left the crowd buzzing. "He's going to go 45 or 50 pitches, depending on how he's going," manager Jose Moreno said the night before. "We're going to piggyback


