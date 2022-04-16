 Saturday, April 16, 2022 70.0°F   overcast   Overcast

County Holds Open House At McDonald Farm

Saturday, April 16, 2022 - by John Shearer

  • McDonald Farm and home during Saturday's public event

    - photo by John Shearer

The historic McDonald Farm in Sale Creek, which was recently purchased by Hamilton County government, was open Saturday for the first McDonald Farm Family Easter event. 

Coordinated by the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department, the free event included children’s activities and attractions such as an Easter egg hunt, inflatables and a petting zoo of small farm animals. 

The adults, meanwhile, enjoyed the pastoral setting as well as the historic farm buildings and the McDonald family home, which was opened for first-floor tours.
On display in the home were pieces of memorabilia from the life of the late Chattanooga Free Press publisher Roy McDonald and his family, who lived there from 1950 to 1971 and later opened it up open for various events. A showplace feature of the home is the dining room wallpaper of an early American scene done by Roy and Elizabeth McDonald’s daughter, Nancy McDonald Reinke.

Vintage basebal was also played on a field on the edge of the complex of buildings, musical entertainment was provided in the main barn, and several food trucks sold lunch and other treats. 

Hamilton County purchased the 2,100-acre tract late last year for $16 million. The historic buildings are scheduled to be preserved, while an industrial park is being eyed for the rest of the site along with acreage for passive recreation like hiking, although details are to be worked out.

April 16, 2022

