Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, April 18, 2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Walker County Arrest Report For April 11-17


The Latino Vote

The Latino vote has been a hot commodity for both Republicans and Democrats. Both parties want the Latino vote and need the Latino vote, but which party aligns most to their values and culture? As a Latina since birth, here are some tips I recommend to capture the Latino vote. Tip #1: Don’t Pander A Latino knows when he or she is being pandered to. We can smell it from miles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hitler Was Homeless

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is expected to sign Senate Bill 1610 this week that could crack down on homeless encampments and roadside panhandling. An extension to the Equal Access to Public Property Act of 2012 introduces a $50 fine and/or doing community service for camping on public property. The bill has passed in both chambers of the Tennessee Legislature. The purpose of ... (click for more)

Lookouts Withstand Late Rally By Birmingham

Sunday was a day of firsts for the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. They created their first winning streak with their second-straight win over the Birmingham Barons. They won their first series by a 4-2 count and they’re over .500 for the first time as they improved to 5-4 with the 7-6 win. It was cool and overcast, but otherwise a perfect day for baseball. Both teams ... (click for more)

Tennessee Baseball Coach Out For 4 Games After Bumping Umpire; Vols Go On To Defeat Alabama, 15-4, Without Him

The NCAA has suspended the coach of top-ranked Tennessee baseball after he had a run-in with an umpire during a 9-2 win over Alabama on Saturday. Tony Vitello will miss four games. He can return for the game with Florida next Saturday. Frank Anderson, the Vols pitching coach, got a one-game suspension for the Sunday game with Alabama. Both coaches were tossed in the ... (click for more)


