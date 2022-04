Chattanooga Police Department Violent Crimes investigators arrested Lamel Billups, 20, for the shooting that happened on April 11, at 8000 Volkswagen Drive.

Two men, 19 and 31, were injured in the shooting.

Billups is charged with attempted first-degree murder (x3), aggravated assault (x3), felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He turned himself in at the Silverdale Detention Facility.