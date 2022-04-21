 Thursday, April 21, 2022 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tamarion Johnson Found Guilty Of 2nd-Degree Murder In Killing Of Shawnquell Stanfield

Thursday, April 21, 2022
Tamarion Johnson
A Criminal Court jury early Thursday evening found Tamarion Terell Johnson guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the homicide of Shawnquell Stanfield.
 
The homicide occurred on Sept. 24, 2018, at the intersection of North Chamberlain and Wilder Street. Sgt. Joe Neighbors with the Chattanooga Police Department, the lead detective on the case, testified that Johnson was attempting to rob Stanfield of her drugs in a car he had stolen. When Stanfield bolted from the car, Johnson, who was 17 at the time, shot multiple rounds in the direction of the victim.

In his closing argument, Executive Assistant District Attorney General Cameron Williams read a letter Johnson wrote to his ex-girlfriend a few days after the shooting.
In the letter, Johnson said, “I’m sorry for killing ‘Phat Baby’” (a nickname for Stanfield). “I really didn’t want to. All she had to do was give everything up. But she didn’t. She ran. So I laid her down.”
 
Hamilton County Assistant Medical Examiner Steven Cogswell testified that Ms. Stanfield sustained three gunshot wounds. She was 19 years old.

Assistant District Attorney AnCharlene Davis, co-counsel for the prosecution, said in her closing statement to the jury that Johnson stole a vehicle for the robbery, and after getting Ms. Stanfield alone, was going to take her drugs at gunpoint. “He was not going to let her go, so she ran for her life,” said General Davis. “He brought a gun. Whether it’s his gun, the driver’s gun, he used it, and he used that gun to take her life.”

Judge Don Poole set a sentencing date for June 9.

