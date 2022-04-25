 Monday, April 25, 2022 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Lt. Gov. McNally Hits "Many Blatant Untruths" About Ethics Reform Bill

Monday, April 25, 2022

Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) said there are "many blatant untruths circulating regarding the ethics reform bill Speaker Sexton and I have introduced. "

 

He said, "The bill in question does not censor or otherwise curtail conservative activism or free speech in any way. Anything conservative groups can do now, they can still do under this bill.

The legislation does not restrict their activity at all. The only additional requirement is disclosure. 

 

"Openness and transparency in the political process are prerequisites for freedom. For too long liberals, big corporations and corrupt political actors have been allowed to exploit loopholes in our system and operate in darkness. 

 

"The original Senate version, as well as the current House version, does not affect donors at all, just expenditures. It is simply a lie to say otherwise. 

 

"This bill is aimed at bad actors like the fictitious Matthew Phoenix and the various shell companies and shadowy PACs used by certain legislators to line their own pockets.

 

"It is amazing that various seemingly ‘legitimate’ groups are resorting to such disingenuous tactics to oppose it. Is it because they are spending so much that Tennesseans would be appalled if they knew? Or is it that they spend so little that they fear they would be exposed as political grifters working to enrich only themselves?

 

"If you are working to influence the outcome of an election, the voters deserve to know who you are and what you are doing. What could possibly be wrong with that? The fact this is even in question demonstrates the need for the legislation.”

 


Opinion

Stadiums And Workhouses

Tennessee can justify spending $500 million to build a stadium for football games to be played in but they want to lock up homeless people for sleeping in public. I would like to ask those fine Christians sponsoring this bill what they think their Jesus would do. Are people supposed to disappear because they are so disadvantaged that they are reduced to sleeping in public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 32 Years Of Waiting

Let me say up front that I believe in the death penalty but I don’t believe a person should sit on death row for 32 years before it takes place. Oscar Franklin "Frank" Smith was scheduled to die by lethal injection last Thursday but minutes before the execution a glitch was found with the lethal medicines and he was returned to his cell. Governor Lee was forced to issue a temporary ... (click for more)

Sports

#1 Vols Storm Back To Win Series Finale And Sweep Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Down to its final strike in the ninth inning, No. 1/1 Tennessee rallied for five late runs to defeat Florida, 6-4, in 11 innings to complete the weekend sweep at Condron Family Ballpark. True freshman designated hitter Christian Moore was the hero, plating the tying runs with a two-out single in the ninth inning before blasting a two-run homer in the 11 th ... (click for more)

#14 Tennessee Breezes By ECU To Cap Perfect Lady Vol Challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A day after historic pitching dominated, the bats answered the bell in No. 14 Tennessee's 9-1 win over ECU to finish out the Lady Vol Challenge 3-0. Senior outfielder Kiki Milloy led the offensive outburst with three hits, two doubles, two RBIs, two runs and two stolen bases. Milloy's three-hit outing was her first of the season and first since hosting Missouri ... (click for more)


