Juvenile Charged With Killing 7-Year-Old Boy And The Boy's Grandmother In Greene County, Tn.

A juvenile has been charged by the TBI with murdering a 59-year-old woman and her seven-year-old grandson at Chuckey, Tn., in Greene County.

Authorities said, "As a result of an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and detectives with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in connection with a double homicide.

"At the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney Dan Armstrong, TBI agents began working alongside the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a double homicide that occurred Sunday evening.

Just before midnight, Greene County deputies responded to a home in the 7100 block of Old Snapps Ferry Road in Chuckey. Upon arrival, they found Sherry Cole and her grandson, Jessie Allen, deceased. During the course of the investigation, a juvenile was identified as a possible suspect.

"This afternoon, the suspect was charged via a juvenile petition in connection with the homicides. The investigation remains active and ongoing."

The murders are believed to have happened outside a home on Old Snapps Ferry Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The bodies were found Sunday evening.