 Monday, April 25, 2022 82.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Juvenile Charged With Killing 7-Year-Old Boy And The Boy's Grandmother In Greene County, Tn.

Monday, April 25, 2022

A juvenile has been charged by the TBI with murdering a 59-year-old woman and her seven-year-old grandson at Chuckey, Tn., in Greene County.

 

Authorities said, "As a result of an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and detectives with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in connection with a double homicide.

 

"At the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney Dan Armstrong, TBI agents began working alongside the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a double homicide that occurred Sunday evening.

Just before midnight, Greene County deputies responded to a home in the 7100 block of Old Snapps Ferry Road in Chuckey. Upon arrival, they found Sherry Cole and her grandson, Jessie Allen, deceased. During the course of the investigation, a juvenile was identified as a possible suspect.

 

"This afternoon, the suspect was charged via a juvenile petition in connection with the homicides. The investigation remains active and ongoing."

 

The murders are believed to have happened outside a home on Old Snapps Ferry Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The bodies were found Sunday evening.



April 25, 2022

State House Passes Bill That Says School Employees Do Not Have To Go Along With A Trans Student's Preferred Pronoun

April 25, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Steals Clorox Wipes And Has Other Items Stuffed In His Pants; Man Complains About Neighbor's Barking Dog

April 25, 2022

Juvenile Charged With Killing 7-Year-Old Boy And The Boy's Grandmother In Greene County, Tn.


The Tennessee House on Monday passed a bill that says teachers do not have to go along with a student’s preferred pronoun if it does not match their biological sex. SB 2777/HB 2633 passed ... (click for more)

An employee at Family Dollar, 2101 E. 3rd St., told police that around 12:35 p.m. a man with a blue jacket, black shirt, black jeans and white shoes took several items from the business. He said ... (click for more)

A juvenile has been charged by the TBI with murdering a 59-year-old woman and her seven-year-old grandson at Chuckey, Tn., in Greene County. Authorities said, "As a result of an investigation ... (click for more)



Breaking News

State House Passes Bill That Says School Employees Do Not Have To Go Along With A Trans Student's Preferred Pronoun

The Tennessee House on Monday passed a bill that says teachers do not have to go along with a student’s preferred pronoun if it does not match their biological sex. SB 2777/HB 2633 passed the House 67 to 25. It will be taken up by the Tennessee Senate Finance, Ways & Means Committee on Tuesday. The bill says school employees would not be "civilly liable for using a ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Steals Clorox Wipes And Has Other Items Stuffed In His Pants; Man Complains About Neighbor's Barking Dog

An employee at Family Dollar, 2101 E. 3rd St., told police that around 12:35 p.m. a man with a blue jacket, black shirt, black jeans and white shoes took several items from the business. He said the vehicle the man got into was a maroon Cadillac Escalade and the back passenger window was knocked out (TN tag). He said when the man walked out of the store, he had stuff in his pants ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don’t Blame Non-Recyclers For Not Recycling

Don’t be mad at people who don’t recycle. They may have actually worked in a mixed/single stream recycling facility. Or they may know someone who does. They may know about the worker who was crushed and killed in the Albany, NY mixed recycling facility, when he was trying to pull plastic contaminants from the machinery. Or maybe the non-recycler actually worked on a sort line (no, ... (click for more)

Stadiums And Workhouses

Tennessee can justify spending $500 million to build a stadium for football games to be played in but they want to lock up homeless people for sleeping in public. I would like to ask those fine Christians sponsoring this bill what they think their Jesus would do. Are people supposed to disappear because they are so disadvantaged that they are reduced to sleeping in public ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Preview: Chattanooga Back Home For Series With Smokies

The Chattanooga Lookouts are back home for a six game series with their intra-state rivals, the Tennessee Smokies . The Lookouts are riding a three-game winning streak, which includes one of the wildest games in recent memory. A win so dumbfounding it's worth a short recap in what is a preview article. The Lookouts led the Mississippi Braves 10-1 after the top of the fourth ... (click for more)

Chatt State Baseball And Softball Take The Measure Of Columbia State, But 26-Game Baseball Win Streak Is Snapped

Chattanooga State’s 26-game winning streak in baseball came to an end against Columbia State this weekend, which marred what had otherwise been a dreamlike week that saw coach Greg Dennis win his 1000 th game. On Saturday, Columbia State took the Tigers down 8-3, a game headlined by Royal Hobson RBI double for the Chargers. Chatt State can take solace in winning the first ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors