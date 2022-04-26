 Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Weather

City Council Approves Redistrict Plan In 7-2 Vote

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

The City Council on Tuesday night voted 7-2 to approve a redistricting plan that some citizens said was too secretive and did not allow enough citizen input.

Opposed were Demetrus Coonrod and Isiah Hester.

In favor were Chip Henderson, Ken Smith, Raquetta Dotley, Carol Berz, Jenny Hill, Darrin Ledford and Marvene Noel.

A three-member council panel worked out the lines with staff members.

Councilwoman Berz said council members held district meetings to discuss the ongoing process with constituents. She said there was "adequate notice and adequate process."

Councilwoman Coonrod said the process was "kind of rushed." She said the council actually had over three years more to work on it.

She asked the council to "really think about delaying this until the full council can restart the process."

Councilwoman Coonrod said during the process some communities had been split apart. She said, "Communities have been destroyed totally. They have been damaged significantly."

 

 


Woman In County Jail On Murder Charge Says She Has Been Able To Freely Get Marijuana, Meth, Heroin, Fentanyl There

Signal Mountain Finally Agrees On Town Manager, But Contract Still Being Worked Out


The City Council on Tuesday night voted 7-2 to approve a redistricting plan that some citizens said was too secretive and did not allow enough citizen input. Opposed were Demetrus Coonrod and Isiah Hester. In favor were Chip Henderson, Ken Smith, Raquetta Dotley, Carol Berz, Jenny Hill, Darrin Ledford and Marvene Noel. A three-member council panel worked out the lines with ... (click for more)

Woman In County Jail On Murder Charge Says She Has Been Able To Freely Get Marijuana, Meth, Heroin, Fentanyl There

A pre-sentence report for a woman who was found guilty of first-degree murder says she has been able to use multiple drugs while being held at the Hamilton County Jail. The report for Iesha Ariona Jones says, "She has been able to use illicit drugs of marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine and Fentanyl while she has been incarcerated in the Hamilton County Jail." She said ... (click for more)

Opinion

City Council Redistricting Shows No Regard For Will Of The Citizens

The vote on redistricting is problematic. There were already concerns about openness and transparency. Even more disconcerting, there is some question if the residents of District 8 were even afforded the opportunity to have a public input session on redistricting at all. This was the standard that was announced by the Council, and it is the standard that should have been upheld. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mike Dumitru Has Enjoyed The Run

After 1 ½ years of campaigning and putting out over 300 road signs, Mike Dumitru is more aware than most the Republican primary election is one week away. Mike is facing a worthy opponent – Jim Exum – in a race to be the new Circuit Court Judge (Division II) and already he is calling campaigning in Hamilton County “one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. “If I wake ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Preview: Chattanooga Back Home For Series With Smokies

The Chattanooga Lookouts are back home for a six game series with their intra-state rivals, the Tennessee Smokies . The Lookouts are riding a three-game winning streak, which includes one of the wildest games in recent memory. A win so dumbfounding it's worth a short recap in what is a preview article. The Lookouts led the Mississippi Braves 10-1 after the top of the fourth ... (click for more)

Chatt State Baseball And Softball Take The Measure Of Columbia State, But 26-Game Baseball Win Streak Is Snapped

Chattanooga State’s 26-game winning streak in baseball came to an end against Columbia State this weekend, which marred what had otherwise been a dreamlike week that saw coach Greg Dennis win his 1000 th game. On Saturday, Columbia State took the Tigers down 8-3, a game headlined by Royal Hobson RBI double for the Chargers. Chatt State can take solace in winning the first ... (click for more)


