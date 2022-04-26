City Council Approves Redistrict Plan In 7-2 Vote

The City Council on Tuesday night voted 7-2 to approve a redistricting plan that some citizens said was too secretive and did not allow enough citizen input.

Opposed were Demetrus Coonrod and Isiah Hester.

In favor were Chip Henderson, Ken Smith, Raquetta Dotley, Carol Berz, Jenny Hill, Darrin Ledford and Marvene Noel.

A three-member council panel worked out the lines with staff members.

Councilwoman Berz said council members held district meetings to discuss the ongoing process with constituents. She said there was "adequate notice and adequate process."

Councilwoman Coonrod said the process was "kind of rushed." She said the council actually had over three years more to work on it.

She asked the council to "really think about delaying this until the full council can restart the process."

Councilwoman Coonrod said during the process some communities had been split apart. She said, "Communities have been destroyed totally. They have been damaged significantly."