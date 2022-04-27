$60 Million Price Tag Given For Replacement Of Wilcox Bridge

City officials have put a $60 million price tag on replacing the Wilcox Bridge, that is considered so unsafe that it is closed to trucks and emergency vehicles.

Joda Thongnopnua, the chief of staff to Mayor Tim Kelly, said the city is lining up the necessary funding.

The city seeks $38 million from the state for the bulk of the project.

Mr. Thongnopnua said Norfolk Southern Railroad is providing $10 million. The bridge goes across 30 rail lines.

He said the city are TDOT are putting in $5 million each with $2 million coming from the TPO transportation planning group.

On Wednesday, he asked Hamilton County to put in $100,000 that would go toward a six and a half foot pedestrian walkway on the new bridge. County officials were agreeable to the request.

Mr. Thongnopnua said the bridge is a vital connection for East Chattanooga residents in the direction of Amnicola Highway at the Riverwalk.

He said fixing the current bridge would have been $30 million and only given a life of 5-7 more years.