Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

April 4, 2022

Police Blotter: Irate Tenant Takes Hammer To Awning Columns; Thief Swipes 1 Shoe, Jacket And Sweatshirt

April 4, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

April 4, 2022

The manager of Ridgeway Apartments at 1230 Poplar St. said a tenant came to the office door and began banging on the door. Then the tenant grabbed a hammer and started hitting the columns to the awning, demanding that someone fix her front door. There were no damages but the manager wanted to make a report for her records due to the irrational behavior of the tenant. * * * ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keeping Backyard Chickens In Chattanooga Should Not Be Just For Those Who Can Afford 5 Acres

I am a devoted wife, loving mother, friendly neighbor, and I’ve recently been told - in violation of a city ordinance. I own an acre lot inside the Chattanooga city limits, and I have chickens living in my backyard. And I’m not alone. There are hundreds of families inside the city who keep backyard chickens on fewer than five acres. If you had asked me three years ago if I’d ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sugar Message

A lady in California, Kathleen Studer, has just written to “Dear Next Generation” in the Epoch Times some advice that came on an anonymous sugar packet in a restaurant. Some person had carefully printed on it the words, “Smile, it will free you from the tyranny of wasted thoughts” and Kathleen was so awestruck she wants to pass it along. Luckily for us, the “advice” the Epoch ... (click for more)

Sports

Drew Beam Pitches Vols Past Vanderbilt For Series Sweep

True freshman Drew Beam went all the way in pitching the top-ranked Vols to the final win in a three-game sweep over former top team Vanderbilt on Sunday in Nashville. Beam improved to 6-0 on the season as the visitors won 5-0. The Commodores could manage only two hits off Beam, who was a two-sport standout at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro. The game was tight early ... (click for more)

Armour Homers Twice As UTC Sweeps ETSU, 6-1

The Chattanooga Lady Mocs will be the road next weekend to face UNC-Greensboro for first place in the Southern Conference softball standings, but Chattanooga had to take care of a little business at home this weekend for next week’s three-game series to have any significance. Facing the East Tennessee State University Lady Buccaneers at sun-splashed Frost Stadium Sunday afternoon ... (click for more)


