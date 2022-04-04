April 4, 2022
The manager of Ridgeway Apartments at 1230 Poplar St. said a tenant came to the office door and began banging on the door. Then the tenant grabbed a hammer and started hitting the columns to the awning, demanding that someone fix her front door. There were no damages but the manager wanted to make a report for her records due to the irrational behavior of the tenant.
Three minors were arrested and a woman, 18, was hospitalized after they led Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle and crashed.
The chase began in St. Elmo, crossed the state line, and ended when the vehicle crashed into a trailer near Nickajack Road in Flintstone.
I am a devoted wife, loving mother, friendly neighbor, and I’ve recently been told - in violation of a city ordinance. I own an acre lot inside the Chattanooga city limits, and I have chickens living in my backyard. And I’m not alone. There are hundreds of families inside the city who keep backyard chickens on fewer than five acres.
A lady in California, Kathleen Studer, has just written to “Dear Next Generation” in the Epoch Times some advice that came on an anonymous sugar packet in a restaurant. Some person had carefully printed on it the words, “Smile, it will free you from the tyranny of wasted thoughts” and Kathleen was so awestruck she wants to pass it along.
UTC CLUB BASEBALL TAKES SERIES AGAINST GEORGIA BULLDOGS: The Mocs’ offense lit the Bulldogs up in the first and last games of the series to down the Dawgs on the road. UTC took game one 8-4, but dropped the second matchup 12-1. Cade Hoppe went 3-4 with a pair of doubles, Conor deGiorgio also went 2-4 with a couple of walks, and Carson Richardson was 2-3 and also walked twice.
