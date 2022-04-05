April 5, 2022
While patrolling East 23rd Street, an officer saw a black Kia Soul with the vehicle's lights turned off. The officer pulled behind the vehicle near East 23rd and 4th Avenue. The vehicle made a right turn onto I-24 westbound and the officer initiated a traffic stop with emergency equipment. The vehicle pulled over at I-24 westbound near mile marker 180.8. Dispatch ran the tag on
I am a devoted wife, loving mother, friendly neighbor, and I’ve recently been told - in violation of a city ordinance. I own an acre lot inside the Chattanooga city limits, and I have chickens living in my backyard. And I’m not alone. There are hundreds of families inside the city who keep backyard chickens on fewer than five acres.
If you had asked me three years ago if I'd
A lady in California, Kathleen Studer, has just written to “Dear Next Generation” in the Epoch Times some advice that came on an anonymous sugar packet in a restaurant. Some person had carefully printed on it the words, “Smile, it will free you from the tyranny of wasted thoughts” and Kathleen was so awestruck she wants to pass it along.
Luckily for us, the "advice" the Epoch
Chattanooga softball’s Reagan Armour was tabbed the Southern Conference Player of the Week Monday afternoon after a career weekend at the plate. The league office announced the award Monday afternoon.
Armour led the Mocs offense in UTC's series sweep over in-state rival ETSU with a .667 batting average, logging six hits with three of them going for extra bases. The sophomore
UTC CLUB BASEBALL TAKES SERIES AGAINST GEORGIA BULLDOGS: The Mocs’ offense lit the Bulldogs up in the first and last games of the series to down the Dawgs on the road. UTC took game one 8-4, but dropped the second matchup 12-1. Cade Hoppe went 3-4 with a pair of doubles, Conor deGiorgio also went 2-4 with a couple of walks, and Carson Richardson was 2-3 and also walked twice.
