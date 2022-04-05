Police Blotter: Police Try Twice To Stop Stolen Vehicle; Woman Getting Eyelashes Glued On Goes To ER

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Dayton Approves Outlay Of $15 Million In Bonds For Sewer System

While patrolling East 23rd Street, an officer saw a black Kia Soul with the vehicle's lights turned off. The officer pulled behind the vehicle near East 23rd and 4th Avenue. The vehicle made ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)