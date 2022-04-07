April 7, 2022
Most of Dayton and southern and Central Rhea County were without power for most of Wednesday evening. The power went out at approximately 7:40 p.m. and was off until around 9:10 p.m., when power ... (click for more)
Senator Bill Hagerty on Thursday announced his opposition to the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court:
“While I found Judge Jackson to be deeply intelligent and committed to serving her country, I do not believe her judicial philosophy and method of constitutional interpretation align with what the Constitution demands and what Tennesseans rightly ... (click for more)
A loss prevention officer at Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. told police a black male selected two packs of ribeye steaks, scanned one and placed both packages in the bag. This happened at about 8:30 a.m. The same man entered at 8:52 and once again left with an unpurchased steak. The Walmart employee said the man came back in at 10:52. He left the parking lot around 11:10 in a gray ... (click for more)
There are few things my wife and I love to do more than walk around Chattanooga. We are both graduates of UTC and have considered walking the streets of downtown one of our favorite activities for many years (We have simple hobbies). On a day this week, I was walking in the warm Spring sun and a thought occurred to me. The entire Chattanooga area is in a season of Spring. Not in ... (click for more)
From Vanderbilt comes a story I hope is an isolated case, but with more than 2,021,445 Tennesseans who have struggled with the coronavirus in these last two-plus years -- this according to Johns Hopkins - I publish the Vanderbilt findings today on the off-chance it may help a fellow struggler who wonders why COVID isn’t going away. To date 25,671 in Tennessee have died from COVID-related ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Louisville Wednesday night to take on USL Championship side Louisville city. The second-round match was the second Open Cup appearance in Red Wolves history. The game got off to a vibrant start as the Red Wolves pressed the home side high up the pitch and defended valiantly to keep the score knotted at zero apiece. It was a particularly noteworthy ... (click for more)
On the left side was women’s basketball coach Shawn Poppie. On the right side of the row of chairs was men’s coach Dan Earl. And UTC’s administration and fans hope there are plenty of wins, conference titles and trips to the NCAA Tournament in front of both of their Chattanooga careers. UTC’s athletic director thanked every facet of the athletics department for their role in bringing ... (click for more)