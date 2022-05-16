Chattanooga Softball Gets Alabama Regional With Alabama, Stanford, Murray State
 Monday, May 16, 2022 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Phil Smartt, Former School Board And Erlanger Board Member And Church Leader, Dies

Monday, May 16, 2022
Phil Smartt
Phil Smartt

Philander Knox Smartt, Jr. passed away on May 14, 2022, surrounded by his wife and family. 

He was born on Oct. 8, 1943, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the second child of Knox and Juanita Smartt.  Phil learned at an early age the importance of faith and family.  He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. 

He graduated from City High School in Chattanooga in 1961.  Shortly thereafter, he served in the Northern California Mission as the first full-time missionary from Chattanooga for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.  After Phil returned from his mission, he married his eternal companion, Gloria Dawn Rose Smartt in the Oakland California Temple. They were married for almost 57 years.  Together they were blessed with six children, four daughters-in law, two sons-in law, 29 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Phil was also the first member of his family to graduate from college receiving a degree in Animal Science from Brigham Young University in 1968. Early in his professional career he worked in sales with agricultural cooperatives throughout the Southeast. Later he founded Phil Smartt Insurance in Chattanooga as an independent agent for various insurers.

He dedicated his life to sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ wherever he was.  He taught his family to do the same.  He willingly served to help grow his faith community as a Bishop in the 1970s and as a Stake President in the 1980s and 1990s, among many other church and community responsibilities over the years.  He was fiercely loyal to the prophets and leaders of his church, both modern and ancient, because of their teachings to follow Christ. 

At the request of church leaders, Phil and Gloria accepted a call in 1994 to preside over the California Oakland Mission.  Phil willingly sold his business to serve, and upon their return to Chattanooga, he re-established his business from scratch until he retired in 2011.  Again, when asked, he and Gloria willingly accepted the call in 2011 to officially establish The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bosnia and Herzegovina—a mission they successfully completed when Bosnia and Herzegovina became the last country in Europe to officially recognize the Church.  Phil and Gloria also served as temple workers in the Atlanta Georgia Temple.   

Phil was very active in his community and Republican politics.  He was one of the earliest supporters of President Ronald Reagan in Tennessee, and he actively supported candidates who championed religious freedom, integrity, and morality.  He was a founding member of the Pachyderm Club in Chattanooga, an active member of the Rotary Club of Chattanooga, past president of the Professional Insurance Association, served on the Hamilton County School Board (where he also served as chairman), the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute, the Hamilton County Wastewater Treatment Authority (where he also served as Chairman), and as a Trustee appointed by the Tennessee General Assembly to the Board of Trustees of the Erlanger Health System (one of the largest public hospital systems in the United States).  He also founded the Chattanooga chapter of the BYU Alumni Association, initiating an annual golf tournament providing scholarships for every student in the Chattanooga-area who attends BYU.  

The family wants to extend a special thanks to Phil’s kidney donor, Chris Beckstrand, and to the many doctors and nurses that cared for him.

Phil is survived by his wife, Gloria; six children, Deseret (Steve) Ward, Lanny, Jared (Christine), Celeste (Jim) Ward, Ammon (Vanessa), and Jarom (Laura); 29 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and sister, Barbara Jean (Richard) Posey. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, and son-in law, Steve Ward.  He will be deeply missed by all that knew him, but we know that we will be together again.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 3067 Ooltewah Ringgold Road, Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363.

The funeral service will also be held on Friday, May 20, from 7-8 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 3067 Ooltewah Ringgold Road, Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363, with Elder Richard G. Youngblood officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly consider a donation to the BYU Alumni Association by writing a check to “BYU Alumni Association” and mailing it to 1743 Windstone Drive, Ringgold, Georgia 30736 or to the Kidney Foundation of Chattanooga at www.kidneyfoundation.com/contribute.

Please share your thoughts and memories online at www.ChattanoogaEastBrainerdChapel.com

Arrangements by Chattanooga Funeral Home, East Brainerd Chapel, 8241 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421.



May 16, 2022

Police Blotter: Angry Wendy’s Drive-Thru Customer Tries To Come Through Window To Beat Up Manager; Woman’s Cousin Cons Her Out Of $1,500

May 16, 2022

Hamilton County Schools Names New Principals, Learning Community Superintendents, Leadership Team Members

May 16, 2022

Phil Smartt, Former School Board And Erlanger Board Member And Church Leader, Dies


The Wendy’s manager at 418 Cumberland St. told police there was a black female who went through the drive-thru. She said the female was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. The female’s card was ... (click for more)

As the district looks to the 2022-2023 school year, Hamilton County Schools announced several personnel updates Monday. The 17 announcements made today include school principals, learning ... (click for more)

Philander Knox Smartt, Jr. passed away on May 14, 2022, surrounded by his wife and family. He was born on Oct. 8, 1943, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the second child of Knox and Juanita Smartt. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Angry Wendy’s Drive-Thru Customer Tries To Come Through Window To Beat Up Manager; Woman’s Cousin Cons Her Out Of $1,500

The Wendy’s manager at 418 Cumberland St. told police there was a black female who went through the drive-thru. She said the female was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. The female’s card was declined four times so the manager asked her to pull forward so she wasn't blocking the drive-thru. After telling her several times, the suspect pulled forward and then went back through ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Schools Names New Principals, Learning Community Superintendents, Leadership Team Members

As the district looks to the 2022-2023 school year, Hamilton County Schools announced several personnel updates Monday. The 17 announcements made today include school principals, learning community superintendents, and members of the superintendent’s Senior Leadership team. Deputy Superintendent Sr. Sonia Stewart says the appointment of principals fulfills one of the district’s ... (click for more)

Opinion

Election Integrity

I find the complaints about the recent win by Weston Wamp in the Hamilton County mayor’s primary to be interesting and amusing. Interesting because of the attempt by some to portray his win as the result of some kind of nefarious manipulation by a group of clergy to get Black voters to crossover and vote for Wamp. Also interesting because for weeks it was assumed by the local political ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Miss Mary Frances"

I have written dozens of obituaries in my life and eulogized many people. I am not ashamed to admit I think I am good at it and I am flattered when a friend’s family approaches me to ask for my help. I have written a number of obituaries on those who are still alive who want to “proof-read” what will be turned into the funeral home and I have honored death-bed requests that this ... (click for more)

Sports

"I Just Want To Travel" - Pare Pene On To Big Things

The swishing of nets, the squeaking of sneakers, the bouncing of a basketball, the applause of the crowd and Pareunuora ‘Pare’ Pene’s voice echoing through McKenzie Arena. If anyone decided to put together a “soundtrack” of UTC women’s basketball over the last four years, those would be the essential elements. Pene’s cheers of joy and encouragement through the highs and lows ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols And Lady Vols Recruiting Has Changed

Used to be when someone like five-star prospect Julian Phillips signed with Tennessee basketball, the news would’ve been hailed as a rare achievement for the Vols. Not anymore. Likewise, the thought of Tennessee women’s basketball adding four transfers in one incoming class would’ve been unthinkable in years past. Times have changed. The recruiting of both Tennessee ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors