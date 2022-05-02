Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, May 2, 2022 65.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

May 2, 2022

May 2, 2022

May 2, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Picks Up Wallet And Returns It To Man Who Dropped It, Gets Accused Instead Of Thanked; Woman Says Her Nieces Came Over To Argue

An employee at the Brew & Cue, 5017 Rossville Blvd., told police that two white males exited the restroom, with one dropping his wallet on the floor of the establishment. The man in the rear picked up the wallet to handed it to the owner of the wallet, but the owner of the wallet began accusing the man in the rear of taking the wallet from him. The employees came over and explained ... (click for more)

Property Assessor Haynes Backs Matt Hullander For County Mayor

Property Assessor Marty Haynes offered his support for Matt Hullander as the next county mayor of Hamilton County. Mr. Haynes said, “ I've known Matt and the Hulllander family for over 20 years. The next mayor must have the ability to lead our county and have CEO experience. I know Matt Hullander has the skill set needed to lead Hamilton County and create a culture where everyone ... (click for more)

Opinion

Political Junk Mail -- Can We Refuse It?

Today's mail brought yet another handful of ill-conceived and unwanted political advertisements. I carried it all to the house, shredded it without reading it, and fumed. It's so irritating because, if I know who I intend to vote for, I don't need any more encouragement from them. And I don't need anything at all from the rest of the slavering pack. Then I wondered, How about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hullander, Smedley Don’t Believe Polls

Two weeks ago a political poll suggested Matt Hullander was the front-runner in Tuesday’s Republican primary to become the next Mayor of Hamilton County. But on Sunday, in a poll commissioned by Hamilton Flourishing, Hullander was a distant third to Weston Wamp and Sabrena Smedley. How does that work? The latest poll before tomorrow’s primary listed Wamp at 34.3 percent of a ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts vs Trash Pandas Preview - Rocket City Loaded With Pitching

If a TikTok comments section could bequeath a name for a minor league baseball team located in Huntsville, the “Rocket City Trash Pandas” is probably close to what they’d come up with. Last season saw the team in the headlines for reasons far more serious than their name. The Los Angeles Angels affiliate was the face of a larger discussion surrounding the low wages and poor ... (click for more)

A Different Approach - Lookouts' Isiah Gilliam Pursues Consistency

Isiah Gilliam is a renaissance man who just so happens to also be one of the best power hitters in the Southern League. Minor league baseball players get Monday off during the week, and Chattanoogans might catch Gilliam putting holes in targets at the local shooting range on his one day off. But they may just as easily find him scrolling through articles about a multitude of subjects. ... (click for more)


