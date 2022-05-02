Text To Report Voter Fraud System Introduced

Ahead of Tuesday's state and county primary, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced his office’s new Text to Report Voter Fraud system.

"Making it easy for Tennesseans to vote while protecting the integrity of our elections is our highest priority," he said. "With our new Text to Report Voter Fraud system, we're giving voters a safe and convenient way to alert us to any Election Day issues so that our office can take appropriate action. I encourage Tennesseans to let us know if they see anything that could be voter fraud and about their voter experience, whether negative or positive."

Using a cell phone or other texting device, Tennesseans can text ‘TN’ to 45995. They will receive a secure link where they can submit their concerns directly to the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections. The Division of Elections reviews reports of possible voter fraud, misinformation, intimidation, or any Election Day impropriety and works with county election commissions, district attorneys and other parties to take appropriate action.

“There are other organizations that offer voters ways to report election issues, but those organizations are not affiliated with our office,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “We created our Text to Report Voter Fraud system so that Tennesseans can be confident that their concerns are getting to the right place. We work together with local county election commissions to help Tennesseans have a positive voting experience.”

Voters can also report voting issues or get answers to Election Day questions by calling the Division of Elections Official Election Day Hotline toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

On Tuesday, primaries for Republican or Democratic, judicial or county office candidates are taking place in 74 Tennessee counties. To see which counties are having a primary, visit bit.ly/May3Election .

. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play. Tennessee voters can find their polling location and access voter-specific information, including sample ballots and election results, with the GoVoteTN app or GoVoteTN.gov . The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.