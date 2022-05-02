 Monday, May 2, 2022 74.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Text To Report Voter Fraud System Introduced

Monday, May 2, 2022

Ahead of Tuesday's state and county primary, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced his office’s new Text to Report Voter Fraud system.

"Making it easy for Tennesseans to vote while protecting the integrity of our elections is our highest priority," he said. "With our new Text to Report Voter Fraud system, we're giving voters a safe and convenient way to alert us to any Election Day issues so that our office can take appropriate action. I encourage Tennesseans to let us know if they see anything that could be voter fraud and about their voter experience, whether negative or positive."

Using a cell phone or other texting device, Tennesseans can text ‘TN’ to 45995. They will receive a secure link where they can submit their concerns directly to the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections. The Division of Elections reviews reports of possible voter fraud, misinformation, intimidation, or any Election Day impropriety and works with county election commissions, district attorneys and other parties to take appropriate action. 

“There are other organizations that offer voters ways to report election issues, but those organizations are not affiliated with our office,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “We created our Text to Report Voter Fraud system so that Tennesseans can be confident that their concerns are getting to the right place. We work together with local county election commissions to help Tennesseans have a positive voting experience.”

Voters can also report voting issues or get answers to Election Day questions by calling the Division of Elections Official Election Day Hotline toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

On Tuesday, primaries for Republican or Democratic, judicial or county office candidates are taking place in 74 Tennessee counties. To see which counties are having a primary, visit bit.ly/May3Election. 
Tennessee voters can find their polling location and access voter-specific information, including sample ballots and election results, with the GoVoteTN app or  GoVoteTN.gov. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.
For the latest information about Tennessee elections, follow the Secretary of State on Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Instagram: @tnsecofstate and Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State.

May 2, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Picks Up Wallet And Returns It To Man Who Dropped It, Gets Accused Instead Of Thanked; Woman Says Her Nieces Came Over To Argue

May 2, 2022

Chattanoogan.com Does Not Endorse Political Candidates; Roy Exum Does

May 2, 2022

Text To Report Voter Fraud System Introduced


An employee at the Brew & Cue, 5017 Rossville Blvd., told police that two white males exited the restroom, with one dropping his wallet on the floor of the establishment. The man in the rear ... (click for more)

To clarify, Chattanoogan.com as a newspaper does not endorse political candidates. Roy Exum, our lead opinion writer, does endorse political candidates. (click for more)

Ahead of Tuesday's state and county primary, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced his office’s new Text to Report Voter Fraud system. "Making it easy for Tennesseans to vote ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Picks Up Wallet And Returns It To Man Who Dropped It, Gets Accused Instead Of Thanked; Woman Says Her Nieces Came Over To Argue

An employee at the Brew & Cue, 5017 Rossville Blvd., told police that two white males exited the restroom, with one dropping his wallet on the floor of the establishment. The man in the rear picked up the wallet to handed it to the owner of the wallet, but the owner of the wallet began accusing the man in the rear of taking the wallet from him. The employees came over and explained ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan.com Does Not Endorse Political Candidates; Roy Exum Does

To clarify, Chattanoogan.com as a newspaper does not endorse political candidates. Roy Exum, our lead opinion writer, does endorse political candidates. (click for more)

Opinion

Political Junk Mail -- Can We Refuse It?

Today's mail brought yet another handful of ill-conceived and unwanted political advertisements. I carried it all to the house, shredded it without reading it, and fumed. It's so irritating because, if I know who I intend to vote for, I don't need any more encouragement from them. And I don't need anything at all from the rest of the slavering pack. Then I wondered, How about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hullander, Smedley Don’t Believe Polls

Two weeks ago a political poll suggested Matt Hullander was the front-runner in Tuesday’s Republican primary to become the next Mayor of Hamilton County. But on Sunday, in a poll commissioned by Hamilton Flourishing, Hullander was a distant third to Weston Wamp and Sabrena Smedley. How does that work? The latest poll before tomorrow’s primary listed Wamp at 34.3 percent of a ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts vs Trash Pandas Preview - Rocket City Loaded With Pitching

If a TikTok comments section could bequeath a name for a minor league baseball team located in Huntsville, the “Rocket City Trash Pandas” is probably close to what they’d come up with. Last season saw the team in the headlines for reasons far more serious than their name. The Los Angeles Angels affiliate was the face of a larger discussion surrounding the low wages and poor ... (click for more)

A Different Approach - Lookouts' Isiah Gilliam Pursues Consistency

Isiah Gilliam is a renaissance man who just so happens to also be one of the best power hitters in the Southern League. Minor league baseball players get Monday off during the week, and Chattanoogans might catch Gilliam putting holes in targets at the local shooting range on his one day off. But they may just as easily find him scrolling through articles about a multitude of subjects. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors