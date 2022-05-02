To clarify, Chattanoogan.com as a newspaper does not endorse political candidates.

Police Blotter: Man Picks Up Wallet And Returns It To Man Who Dropped It, Gets Accused Instead Of Thanked; Woman Says Her Nieces Came Over To Argue

Chattanoogan.com Does Not Endorse Political Candidates; Roy Exum Does

Text To Report Voter Fraud System Introduced

An employee at the Brew & Cue, 5017 Rossville Blvd., told police that two white males exited the restroom, with one dropping his wallet on the floor of the establishment. The man in the rear ... (click for more)

To clarify, Chattanoogan.com as a newspaper does not endorse political candidates. Roy Exum, our lead opinion writer, does endorse political candidates. (click for more)