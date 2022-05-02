Voters On Tuesday To Choose New County Mayor, Other Key Offices

Hamilton County voters on Tuesday will choose a new county mayor and a number of other key offices, including district attorney.

County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley, businessman Matt Hullander and entrepreneur Weston Wamp are in a tight race to succeed Jim Coppinger. Matt Adams is a Democratic candidate

Another Wamp, Coty, is challenging incumbent Neal Pinkston for district attorney. John Allen Brooks is running as a Democrat.

Key County Commission races include incumbent Randy Fairbanks vs. longtime Soddy Daisy official Gene-o Shipley as well as teacher Stacy Swallows in District 1. Greg Beck is trying to get back on the commission in District 5 along with three other contenders (Phylicia Blackmon, Mike Greer and Nathaniel Doss III). Lee Helton is unopposed for the District 7 seat now held by Commissioner Smedley. East Ridge Vice Mayor Mike Chauncey and School Board Chairman Tucker McClendon are seeking the District 8 seat being vacated by Tim Boyd. Jeff Eversole and Dean Moorhouse are in a tight race in the new District 10. Joe Graham, a former commissioner, is the only Republican candidate in another new District, 11. Democratic contenders are Montrell Besley, Sean Nix and Molly Blankenship.

Mike Dumitru and Jim Exum are contending to take the seat in Circuit Court, Division 2, being vacated by Judge Jeff Hollingsworth.

With Criminal Court Judge Don Poole retiring, Boyd Patterson, Amanda Dunn and Rebecca Stern are going after the post.

Veteran City Court Judge Sherry Paty is opposed by Brian Bush.

School Board matchups include three Republican candidates in District 6 (Jon Baker, Cindy Fain and Delores Gross Vinson), two Democratic candidates in District 8 (Katie Perkins and Sandy Norris Smith), three Republican candidates in District 10 (Roddey Coe, Patrick Lee and Faye Robinson).

On Election Day, polls in Hamilton County open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Hamilton County residents can find their polling location and access voter specific information including sample ballots and election results with the GoVoteTN app or on GoVoteTN.gov. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play. To cast a ballot, Hamilton County voters need to bring valid photo identification. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it is expired. Under Tennessee law, student IDs are not acceptable. More information about voter ID requirements, visit sos.tn.gov/elections/voter-id-requirements. Casting your ballot in the midmorning or midafternoon may shorten your time. Early morning, noon and after 5 p.m. are peak times as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks. If there is a line to vote, frail, physically disabled, or visibly pregnant voters can request to be moved to the front of the line. State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones. The display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot within this area are prohibited. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary. Hamilton County voters are encouraged to report possible voter fraud or misinformation to the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959. Persons who make a report of voter fraud that leads to a conviction are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Voters with questions or concerns about the election can visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Hamilton County Election Commission at (423) 209-8683 or vote@hamiltontn.gov