Inmate With Pre-Existing Medical Condition Passes Away While In Custody

Friday, May 20, 2022

An inmate being treated at a local hospital for a serious pre-existing medical condition passed away Thursday while in HCSO custody.

The inmate, Michael Terrell Gibbs, age 55, was originally booked into the Silverdale Detention Center on March 3. He was booked with the knowledge that he had a pre-existing medical condition.

Inmate Gibbs was transported to a local medical facility for treatment on Sunday where he remained until he passed away Thursday night.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified. 

As with all in-custody deaths, the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office was notified.  At the request of the Hamilton County District Attorney, Neal Pinkston, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Investigative Services has been assigned to conduct the investigation.   

The body of the deceased has been transferred to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office for examination.


May 20, 2022

