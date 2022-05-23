 Monday, May 23, 2022 70.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

TDOT Announces No Road Construction Delays For Memorial Day Travelers

Monday, May 23, 2022
Road Construction will not delay motorists as they travel Tennessee's highways this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at noon on Friday through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state this Memorial Day weekend.
 
"Suspending construction-related lane closures during the Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on Tennessee's major highways," said Interim Commissioner Joe Galbato.
"We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible."
 
Motorists may still encounter some lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long-term construction projects. In addition, drivers should know reduced speed limits will be in effect in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.  
 
Despite historically high gas prices, nearly 87 percent of Tennessee Memorial Day travelers plan to drive. AAA predicts 698,000 Tennesseans are forecast to take a holiday road trip. That’s 4.1 percent more than last year’s holiday weekend.

Police Blotter: Woman Misdials Number For Blue Cross And Reaches Scammer Instead; Man's Car Stolen After He Leaves His Keys In Vehicle While He Enters Store

4 Different Men Facing Rape Charges After Grand Jury Indictments


A woman on Brandermill Lane told police she dialed a wrong number thinking she was calling Blue Cross. She said a man answered and told her that she won a $100 gift card. She said that she gave ... (click for more)

Four different men are facing rape charges after indictments by the Hamilton County Grand Jury. Matthew Jeremiah Conners, 33, of 2622 Young Road, Soddy Daisy, was charged with two counts of ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Woman Misdials Number For Blue Cross And Reaches Scammer Instead; Man's Car Stolen After He Leaves His Keys In Vehicle While He Enters Store

A woman on Brandermill Lane told police she dialed a wrong number thinking she was calling Blue Cross. She said a man answered and told her that she won a $100 gift card. She said that she gave him her name, address, date of birth and email address. She said she realized she had made a mistake when the man asked for a credit card number to cover the postage of mailing her gift card. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Reaching Across The Aisle

What comes to mind when I hear the outcry of sore losers in a mayoral race in Hamilton County in 2022? What comes to my mind is we have had elected officials in this county dating back years who were applauded for being able to bring Republicans and Democrats together in a race for mayor, sheriff, commissioner, council person, Senator, or State Representative. So why now does ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No It Is Not OK

What’s this? Several large fights broke out at Howard High’s commencement Friday night and two people were actually thrown over the guard rail at Finley Stadium. Security was unable to contain the melee yet urgent 911 calls dispatched the Chattanooga Police Department, the Sheriff’s Department, and even Red Bank’s Police responded. Net result? One arrest. Only one. Earlier this ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Ashley Rogers Finally Runs Out Of Steam And Lady Vols Eliminated

The message made its way Sunday afternoon from pitcher Ashley Rogers through Tennessee’s team trainer to Lady Vols softball coach Karen Weekly: Rogers over and out. “She’s done for the day.” The senior right-hander had managed her health through the regular season with the intent of pitching in the postseason. The former Meigs County standout threw 161 pitches in a 13-inning ... (click for more)

Tennessee Softball Ends Season With Back-To-Back Losses To Oregon State

Tennessee softball suffered back-to-back losses to Oregon State to end its run in the NCAA Knoxville Regional Sunday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Beavers took game one of the regional final 8-3 before defeating the Lady Vols 3-1 in the elimination game to secure a trip to the Super Regional round. UT's season comes to a close with a 41-18 overall record. The ... (click for more)


