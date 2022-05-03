Judge Sherry Paty Wins City Court Judge Race

Veteran City Court Judge Sherry Paty won a new term in the Tuesday election.
She had faced challenger Brian Bush.
All 90 precincts have reported.
Sherry Paty: 10,403
Brian Bush: 8,185
Boyd Patterson handily captured the Criminal Court judge Division 3 seat in the Tuesday election.
The seat became open when Judge Don Poole decided not to run again.
Mr. Patterson has worked
Jon Baker, Katie Perkins, Gary Kuehn and Faye Robinson were winners in contested School Board contests on Tuesday. Mr. Keuhn won over incumbent James Walker in District 9.
District 6:
Republican:
Jon Baker : 1,141
Cindy Fain : 1,094
Delores Gross Vinson : 649
Ben Connor is running as a Democrat in District 6.
District 8:
Democrat:
Katie Perkins : 274

For the past eight years through the Prison Prevention Ministries, I’ve been one of several who have led Bible Studies with inmates at the Silverdale Detention Center.
After a pause due to COVID, we were allowed to return last fall. Now that the sheriff has taken over from Core Civic, Silverdale is much better organized. We enter on time and leave on time.
There have been
I'm not big on electric vehicles and a poll on Chattanooga.com confirms 74 percent of Chattanoogan.com readers are leery as well. I'm enough of a realist to know the electricity to charge the proliferation of electric cars being pushed down America's throat comes from 70 percent of coal-powered power plants and let's be honest, to say these vehicles will reduce global warming is
Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper confirmed that she has received an SEC Grant-in-Aid (GIA) and Institutional Financial Aid Agreement (IFAA) from Jillian Hollingshead (HAW-ling-shed), a 2021 McDonald's All-American who will join the Lady Vols after spending her freshman year at the University of Georgia.
Hollingshead, a 6-foot-5 forward, hails from Powder
Tennessee’s Rick Barnes and Vanderbilt’s Scottie Pippen, Jr., were named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball Coach and Player of the Year, respectively, in awards announced this week for the 2021-22 academic year by the organization.
Barnes led Tennessee to a 27-8 record in his seventh season with wins over four Top 10 opponents. His Volunteers ranked