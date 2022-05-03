 Tuesday, May 3, 2022 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

REAL ID Will Be Required In 1 Year

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, state officials said.

 

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) began issuing

REAL IDs on July 1, 2019, and has issued more than 2 million REAL ID credentials to date.

 

What alternative documents instead of a REAL ID are accepted? A passport or other acceptable alternative forms of identification found here can be used in place of a REAL ID credential.

 

What documents are needed to apply for a REAL ID? To apply for a REAL ID, customers will need to bring one proof of U.S.

citizenship or legal presence, a valid Social Security Number, and two proofs of Tennessee residency. In addition, if there has been a name change, a certified legal document supporting the name change must be presented with the approved documents. A complete list of accepted documents can be found here. All documents must be originals or certified. Photocopies will not be accepted. We suggest you utilize the convenient option of uploading your required documents beforehand.

 

Where can you apply for a REAL ID? The first application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Services Center or participating County Clerk Partner. Participating locations can be found on www.tnrealid.gov.

               

What if you don’t need a REAL ID? Those who do not wish to obtain a REAL ID will receive a standard credential indicated by Not for REAL ID Act Purposes” on the front of the credential. Your current or common credential will continue to be accepted for general identification purposes such as driving, purchasing alcohol or tobacco products, applying for federal benefits, voting,

and accessing hospitals, post offices, and federal courts.

 

How much does the REAL ID cost? If this is your initial issuance, the standard fee is $28. However, if you wish to obtain a REAL ID outside of your renewal period, there will be a duplicate fee depending on license classification. Clickhereto find the exact cost of your duplicate license.

 

Where can I find more information about REAL ID? More information about Tennessee REAL ID can be found at www.tnrealid.gov.

 

Officials said, "We encourage everyone to come in before the deadline on May 3, 2023, to avoid the potential influx of customers at our Driver Services Centers."


Situation Is Better With Sheriff At Silverdale

For the past eight years through the Prison Prevention Ministries, I’ve been one of several who have led Bible Studies with inmates at the Silverdale Detention Center. After a pause due to COVID, we were allowed to return last fall. Now that the sheriff has taken over from Core Civic, Silverdale is much better organized. We enter on time and leave on time. There have been ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Dear John Deere

I’m not big on electric vehicles and a poll on Chattanooga.com confirms 74 percent of Chattanoogan.com readers are leery as well. I’m enough of a realist to know the electricity to charge the proliferation of electric cars being pushed down America’s throat comes from 70 percent of coal-powered power plants and let’s be honest, to say these vehicles will reduce global warming is ... (click for more)

McDonald’s All-American Hollingshead Joining Lady Vol Hoops

Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper confirmed that she has received an SEC Grant-in-Aid (GIA) and Institutional Financial Aid Agreement (IFAA) from Jillian Hollingshead (HAW-ling-shed), a 2021 McDonald's All-American who will join the Lady Vols after spending her freshman year at the University of Georgia. Hollingshead, a 6-foot-5 forward, hails from Powder ... (click for more)

UT's Barnes, Vandy's Pippen Voted TSWA Men's Hoops Award Winners

Tennessee’s Rick Barnes and Vanderbilt’s Scottie Pippen, Jr., were named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball Coach and Player of the Year, respectively, in awards announced this week for the 2021-22 academic year by the organization. Barnes led Tennessee to a 27-8 record in his seventh season with wins over four Top 10 opponents. His Volunteers ranked ... (click for more)


