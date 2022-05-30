Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, May 30, 2022 74.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

May 30, 2022

Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Says Ex-Girlfriend Stole His Medications When She Moved Out, Or He Misplaced Them; Bicyclist With A Prosthetic Leg Steals Grill From Behind Restaurant

A man on Lee Highway told police he has not been able to find his medications. He told police he and his girlfriend recently went through a break up and she moved out on the same day he last remembers having his medications. He said he has kept his medications on the bathroom counter and, since she left, the medications are no longer there. He said he suspects she took his medications; ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For May 23-29

Here is the Walker County Arrest report for May 23-29: COOPER ALEX BRANDON W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER MULLIS FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE MARION KENNEDY TAYLOR W/M 30 MISD OFFICER GREEN FTA GLASS REGINA LYNN W/F 52 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE THEFT BY TAKING BECKWORTH JENNIFER LEAH W/F 41 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PAROLE VIOLATION COOK PAMELA MICHELE W/F 45 FELONY OFFICER HILL EXPLOITATION ... (click for more)

Opinion

Remembering Pat Rose

Charles A. “Pat” Rose will be remembered for re-developing the central business district downtown but he was also a dear friend. He served two terms as mayor of Chattanooga from 1975 until 1983. Mayor Rose passed away early Monday morning. I was honored to cover the mayor as a reporter for many of those years. The Orlando, Florida native began working for the city of Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Mass Shooting

Newt Gingrich, writing on Fox News recently, observed, “Evil exists. Evil hunts for opportunities to infect humans. Humans infected and overpowered by evil do horrible things.” Little did any of us realize evil would come to Chattanooga Saturday night in a mass shooting where six teenagers were shot. “This is awful,” Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said hours before a Sunday afternoon ... (click for more)

Sports

Top-Ranked Vols Defeat Florida To Win SEC Tournament Title

No. 1 Tennessee secured the program's fourth SEC Tournament Championship and its first since 1995 by defeating rival Florida, 8-5, in Sunday's title game in front of 13,270 fans primarily clad in Big Orange at the Hoover Met. Camden Sewell got the starting nod for the first time this season and was fantastic on the mound en route to earning his seventh victory of the year. ... (click for more)

Lookouts Drop Second-Straight Game To Birmingham

The Chattanooga Lookouts were hoping to gain a little ground on the division-leading Rocket City Trash Pandas Sunday afternoon, but a win was needed for that to be a possibility. That didn’t happen as the visiting Birmingham Barons scored seven unanswered runs and won going away, evening the series at three games apiece with the 7-3 victory at AT&T Field before 2,758 fans ... (click for more)


