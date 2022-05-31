Georgia Authorities Seeking Information On Truck Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident On Sunday

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Georgia State Patrol to develop information about the hit-and-run driver of a white truck involved in a fatal crash.

Georgia State Patrol CPL Scotty Smith released the information along with a photo of the vehicle that law enforcement has been advised to be on the lookout for.

On Sunday, at approximately 3:20 p.m., the Georgia State Patrol along with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department responded to Mount Pisgah Road near Trinity Lane on a vehicle collision involving a hit and run.

A white truck with a spreader bed struck a 2007 Ford Taurus in the driver door area. The Ford Taurus was pushed off the roadway and into a ditch. The white truck left the scene of the collision.

The driver of the Ford Taurus, Dorothy Pauline Yates of Ringgold, was transported to Erlanger in critical condition. At approximately 5 p.m., Ms. Yates died from her injuries sustained in the collision.

The Georgia State Patrol is requesting information from the public on finding the spreader truck and the driver. Any information should be directed to the Georgia State Patrol SCRT team at 706 624-1484.