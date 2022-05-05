May 5, 2022
Storage facilities on 12th Street, Benton Drive and Hixson Pike have sold for a total of over $16.3 million.
They include the CubeSmart Self Storage at 824 East 12th and one at 4305 Benton ... (click for more)
A woman at 200 Chestnut St. told police she first noticed her vehicle was stolen at approximately 10 p.m. but did not call it in immediately in case she had misplaced it. The rear passenger window was previously broken out and there was a bag covering it because she had previously locked herself out of it. She remembers locking the car prior to leaving it parked. This is the second ... (click for more)
State Rep. Mark Hall, R-Cleveland, announces passage of his legislation to increase the punishment for illegal tire disposal in Tennessee.
House Bill 1833 expands the definition of aggravated criminal littering to include knowingly placing, dropping or throwing two or more tires onto public or private property without permission.
Aggravated criminal littering involving two ... (click for more)
Historically, in the United States, there always has been some element of clergy involvement in politics.
Within the black church, its leadership has been at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement, as a political voice for the Black community. This occurred mostly during the post Civil Rights Movement of the late 40s through the late 60s.
It is safe to assert ... (click for more)
I’ll admit I know so little about Roe versus Wade that I did not know which side of the argument over abortion either party represented yet I am intensely interested in anything that draws this much passion from the American people. I am an on-line subscriber to the Nashville Tennessean, along with several other news sites that I include in my Morning Readings, and Mariah Timms, ... (click for more)
When Tony Vitello showed up at Lindsey Nelson Stadium last Sunday, he sensed a different feel in the air.
Tennessee’s baseball coach wasn’t indulging any flair for meteorology. He wasn’t checking the sky or feeling the wind sweep across the field. Instead, he was playing psychologist
The Vols had been pushed to the rubber game of a three-game weekend series. A game Auburn ... (click for more)
With the annual 2022 Gulf South Conference Baseball Championship slated to begin on Friday, the All-GSC Team and major award honorees have been released. Lee’s Jack Nedrow was named the Freshman of the Year. The hard-throwing right hander will take an 8-4 record and 3.84 ERA in the conference tournament. He has fanned 58 batters and walked 18 in 79.2 innings of work.
Redshirt ... (click for more)