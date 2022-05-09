Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, May 9, 2022 59.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

May 9, 2022

Police Blotter: Lady Thinks Friend Stole Her Driver’s License; Man Disputes Bar Tab

May 9, 2022

Walker County Arrest Report For May 2-8

May 9, 2022

Opinion

Weston Wamp Reached Across The Aisle

I followed the Hamilton County Mayoral election closely and I noticed Weston Wamp reached across the aisle to win over Democrats and Independents. His efforts were sincere and much needed today in our polarized country. The U.S. Congress is paralyzed by hyper partisan political brinksmanship and our federal legislative branch is dysfunctional. A heart-felt video Weston ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ashley Judd's Tribute

On April 30, the day before the mother-daughter duo famously known as The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with Ray Charles, Naomi Judd unexpectedly died after struggling with Hepatitis C and mental health issues. She gave birth to her daughter Wynonna at age 17 and, after a rough start that included several years on welfare, the iconic duo won five ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Knocks Off East Division Leaders With 2-1 Road Win In Maryland

Germantown, MD- Chattanooga FC braved monsoon-like conditions Saturday night to triumph 2-1 against East Division leaders Maryland Bobcats and take all three points back to the Scenic City. Chattanooga FC entered the match in need of points, having only picked up two in its first three games of NISA play. In contrast, Maryland Bobcat had 11 points from five games after a quick ... (click for more)

Lee Men's Golf Punch Ticket To NCAA D2 Championships

The No. 3 Lee men's golf team is once again going dancing as it punched its ticket for the second straight year to the NCAA D2 National Championship with a third place finish at the South Region Championship on Saturday. The Flames fired back from a slow first round start and moved from 15th after round one all the way up to a tie for third. Lee posted rounds of 289, 281, and ... (click for more)


