City Outreach Coordinator Indicted By Grand Jury For City Contract To Her Mother

The city outreach coordinator has been indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury involving a contract placed with her mother.

Yolanda Denise Johnson, 42, is charged with official misconduct.

It says the alleged infraction occurred between May 28 to Sept. 22, 2020.

The indictment says she failed to provide notice to the city attorney that she had a personal interest in a contract with her mother, Ida Walker.

It also alleges the "processing of invoices for less than $25,000 without utilizing the competitive bid process, or did receive a benefit not otherwise authorized by law."

The city outreach coordinator supervises 17 employees aimed at connecting citizens in need with city services.

City Auditor Stan Sewell is listed as one of the witnesses.