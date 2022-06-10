 Friday, June 10, 2022 80.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Market Street Bridge To Undergo Quarterly Testing On Sunday

Friday, June 10, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct its quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, from 8 a.m. to no later than 3 p.m. The bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as the testing is performed.

This work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay the testing and maintenance, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

Drivers are advised to use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge as alternate routes while the Market Street Bridge is closed.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts at www.twitter.com/Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FINANCE a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the fiscal ... (click for more)

Market Street Bridge To Undergo Quarterly Testing On Sunday

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct its quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, from 8 a.m. to no later than 3 p.m. The bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as the testing is performed. This work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay the testing ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly's Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Huge Abortion Protest Planned In DC On Monday

At approximately 1:05 a.m. Wednesday morning, a man dressed solidly in black got out of a taxi in front of the Maryland home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Carrying a back pack and a suitcase, he exchanged stares with a pair of U.S. Marshals and then walked down the street. Minutes later, the man dialed 9-1-1 and turned himself in, explaining he was there to kill Justice ... (click for more)

Weekend Warriors - Chattanooga Eagles Juggle Work And Sport For A Championship

Robert Turner was barely visible, now a man engulfed by the black and grey swarm of Alabama Steel tacklers. He continued to power forward, pushing closer to the goal line that was only a yard away. Desperate to stop Turner from crossing the invisible line, one of those tacklers ripped the runner’s helmet off as he fell to the ground under the weight of several tacklers. Turner’s ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Hooker And Tillman Ready To Bust Things Open

I know we're still almost three months until the college football season begins but excitement at the University of Tennessee is already at a fever pitch. The Vols were 7-6 a year ago under first year head coach Josh Heupel and in the winter when quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiver Cedric Tillman each announced they were returning to the Volunteers in 2022, the fire under the ... (click for more)


