Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Notre Dame Upsets Tennessee, 7-3, To End Top-Ranked Vols' Season
Monday, June 13, 2022
Police Blotter: Neighbor Is Tired Of Foot Traffic And Fast Cars From Mary’s Bar; Man In Coat And Boxer Shorts Trespassed From The Choo Choo

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

A man on Vine Street told police he is tired of all the people on foot and cars driving fast in the area. This is due to the heavy traffic caused by Mary's Bar and Lounge at 2125 McCallie Ave. ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Police Blotter: Neighbor Is Tired Of Foot Traffic And Fast Cars From Mary’s Bar; Man In Coat And Boxer Shorts Trespassed From The Choo Choo

A man on Vine Street told police he is tired of all the people on foot and cars driving fast in the area. This is due to the heavy traffic caused by Mary's Bar and Lounge at 2125 McCallie Ave. The officer told the man to attend City Council meetings and to speak to his neighbors about these issues and voice their grievances. At this time, Mary's had been shut down for almost an ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

What Is The Answer To The Shootings And Our Future?

The future of our nation can be predicted. It is bound up in this one question: If God’s people will not teach their children God’s laws, is it reasonable to believe that our nation will follow God’s laws? No political solution is so clever as to restore order and liberty to our nation if God’s people fail to repent. Today, not even 1 percent of adults and teens who regularly ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Make A Difference

David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 shooting tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was surprised on Friday when an op-ed he wrote for Foxnews.com appeared on its website. He shouldn’t have been. He is the organizer of this weekend’s March For Our Lives Movement and the co-author “#NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line.” Hundreds of thousands took ... (click for more)

UTC's Curtis, Maxwell Named To Preseason All-American Squad

-Last week, Athlon Sports announced the Chattanooga Mocs at No. 12 in its preseason Top 25. Two very big reasons for that lofty perch are honored this week by the venerable publishers. Seniors McClendon Curtis and Devonnsha Maxwell are on the 24-player preseason All-America squad. They’re two of three Southern Conference performers on the team joined by VMI linebacker Stone ... (click for more)

Tennessee's Season Ends With 7-3 Loss To Notre Dame

Tennessee's fairytale season ended Sunday afternoon in Knoxville with a 7-3 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame will advance to the College World Series at Omaha, while top-ranked Tennessee goes home. The Vols led 3-1 at the end of the sixth inning, but Notre Dame delivered a knock-out punch with a double and back-to-back home runs in the top of the seventh. ... (click for more)


