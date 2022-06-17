Mowbray Pike Reopened For The Weekend

The Hamilton County Highway Department reports Mowbray Pike has been reopened for the weekend.

However, the highway department will close Mowbray Pike on Monday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to complete drain tile repairs and other road maintenance items.

The road will be closed at 300 Mowbray Pike and no traffic allowed through as there will be large equipment blocking both lanes.

Detours will be posted and motorists should plan on using Montlake Road or Hotwater Road to access or leave Mowbray Mountain.