66-Year-Old Community Pool In Need Of Lifeguards To Remain Fully Operational

Thursday, June 2, 2022
The First Cumberland Presbyterian Church is in search of five to 10 more certified lifeguards for the summer season. According to the American Lifeguard Association, nearly half of the nation’s more than 300,000 pools will likely be affected this summer by a nationwide lifeguard shortage. After years of renovations, high operating costs and COVID setbacks, the First Cumberland Pool, formerly known as Cumberland Youth Foundation, is at risk of reducing its hours if staff cannot find lifeguards to manage the pool. 

"Fewer public pools are opening this summer due to aging facilities, declining visitation and high expenses," officials said.
Pools at 11 Tennessee State Parks will not reopen this summer due to complications related to COVID-19. The First Cumberland Pool has served the Brainerd area as a favorite summer swim location with more than 100,000 people utilizing the pool since opening in the late 1950’s. “You can go out into Chattanooga and you can speak with so many people who love to talk about swimming at this pool as a kid,” said First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Director of Ministries to Children and Families Bess Taylor Williams. “The community has a connection to this pool.”

The Cumberland Youth Foundation was founded in 1958. Current ministries provided by First Cumberland Presbyterian Church include The Dayplayers Summer Camp, The Cumberland Currents Swim Team and management of the Olympic-sized swimming pool. “We see this pool as an essential outreach in our community,” said First Cumberland’s Youth and Community Engagement Director Sarah Quattrochi. “Keeping the pool going is a way to keep our children exposed to recreational activities, which helps improve physical well-being, emotional health and brain development. This pool is a service to the community and one that we hope people will utilize.” 

The renovations to the pool were significant and having to manage them during the pandemic and supply chain challenges significantly slowed the process. “From trying to find the supplies to the contractors to the lifeguards, every step of the way has been hard,” said Ms. Taylor Williams. “Saturday was opening day and the smiles of the people who came to see us make it all worth it. We hope this pool is a place to have fun and make memories for another 60 years.”

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church is located at 1505 North Moore Road in Chattanooga. The pool is open to the public Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. More information about gate admission, memberships or job opportunities can be found at www.firstcumberland.com.

