 Thursday, June 2, 2022 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Blackburn, Daines, 46 Senators Will Vote To Block Taxpayer Funding For Abortion

Thursday, June 2, 2022

U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) led a letter signed by 46 other pro-life senators to send a unified message to Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) pledging that they will vote to block any bill that would undermine the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer funding for abortion, or any other pro-life protections.

“We write to express our unwavering support for the Hyde Amendment and all other longstanding pro-life protections. For more than 45 years, the Hyde Amendment has ensured that taxpayer dollars are not used to fund abortions, saving the lives of nearly 2.5 million preborn children. As you know, the Hyde Amendment is supported by both a substantial majority of the American public and a bipartisan majority of sitting United States Senators, and was most recently signed into law by President Biden in Public Law 117-103,” the senators write.

The letter continues, “On Feb. 5, 2021, we wrote to you that ‘[w]e are committed to vote against the advancement of any legislation that would eliminate or weaken the Hyde Amendment or any other current-law pro-life protections, or otherwise undermine existing Federal pro-life policy.’ We firmly renew this commitment for FY 2023.”

The letter concludes, “We urge you to start where we finished by making a baseline commitment to maintain the same pro-life protections that were included in Public Law 117-103, and to eschew any taxpayer-funded giveaways that benefit the multi-billion-dollar abortion industry.”

Read the full letter here.

This letter is endorsed by Susan B. Anthony List, Family Research Council, March for Life, Catholic Vote, National Right to Life, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Americans United for Life, Concerned Women for America, and Alliance Defending Freedom.

U.S. Senators James Lankford (R-Okla.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), James Inhofe (R-Okla.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), James Risch (R-Idaho), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Michael Rounds (R-S.D.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), John Thune (R-S.D.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) signed on to the letter.


June 2, 2022

Blackburn, Daines, 46 Senators Will Vote To Block Taxpayer Funding For Abortion

June 2, 2022

Funeral Will Be Saturday For 19-Year-Old Maddie Taylor Of Spring City Who Drowned At Watts Bar Lake

June 2, 2022

28-Unit Apartment Development Set For McCallie And Central At Site Of Former Coca Cola Mansion


U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) led a letter signed by 46 other pro-life senators to send a unified message to Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) pledging that ... (click for more)

Funeral services will be Saturday for Madison “Maddie” Taylor, 19, of Spring City, who died in a drowning incident at Watts Bar Lake on Tuesday. Her siblings include 2021 “American Idol” ... (click for more)

A 28-unit apartment development is planned at Central Avenue and McCallie Avenue at the site of a former Coca Cola mansion. Three will be two separate three-story apartment buildings if approval ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Blackburn, Daines, 46 Senators Will Vote To Block Taxpayer Funding For Abortion

U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) led a letter signed by 46 other pro-life senators to send a unified message to Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) pledging that they will vote to block any bill that would undermine the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer funding for abortion, or any other pro-life protections. “We write to express our unwavering ... (click for more)

Funeral Will Be Saturday For 19-Year-Old Maddie Taylor Of Spring City Who Drowned At Watts Bar Lake

Funeral services will be Saturday for Madison “Maddie” Taylor, 19, of Spring City, who died in a drowning incident at Watts Bar Lake on Tuesday. Her siblings include 2021 “American Idol” contestant Drake McCain Taylor. Born in Chattanooga on June 22, 2002, Maddie was a lifetime resident of Spring City. She was a graduate of Rhea County High School where she played volleyball, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why I Am Leaving Teaching - And Response

An Open Letter from Hayley Little, a Hamilton County seventh grade math teacher who has decided to stop teaching after five years. The letter was sent to the superintendent and the members of the School Board: To Whom It May Concern, After five years of teaching in Hamilton County, I have decided not to return to the classroom next year. Teaching was a lifelong dream of mine, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Run To The Roar

As harsh criticism builds over the slow police response in last week’s school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, I am reminded of one of my favorite stories, Run To The Roar. Throughout my life’s adventures it has served me well and it centers on a family of lions – called a ‘pride’ - in Africa. Every pride is ruled by a true ‘King of the Jungle” and the old man decides when to travel, ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Moc Malachi Smith Chooses Gonzaga

Former UTC Moc guard Malachi Smith has chosen Gonzaga as his next basketball stop. He announced on social media on Thursday that the Zags were his choice. Smith had been the top guard available in the transfer portal after deciding to move on from Chattanooga. He said, "I first want to thank GOD for always ordering my steps. I am grateful for my time at UTC and their support. ... (click for more)

Blaine Woodruff Tabbed As New UTC Men's Golf Coach

For Blaine Woodruff, few places could draw the nationally-recognized golf coach away from sunny Malibu. But for the Acworth native, Chattanooga was one of those few destinations. The 2020 national champion was dubbed the UTC men’s golf coach on Thursday morning. “Chattanooga has been a job I’ve had my eyes on ever since I got into coaching,” Woodruff said. “I grew up down ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors