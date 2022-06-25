 Sunday, June 26, 2022 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tennessee Department Of Correction Searching For 2 Women Who Walked Away From Chattanooga Release Center

Saturday, June 25, 2022
Katelyn Standifer
Katelyn Standifer

The Tennessee Department of Correction is asking for the public’s help in locating two inmates who walked away from the Chattanooga Release Center Friday night and are now listed as absconders.

 

Katelyn Standifer, 26, was serving a three-year sentence for theft out of Knox County. Ashley Wardlaw, 36, was serving a four-year sentence for theft out of Davidson County. The women were to serve the remainder of their sentences at the Chattanooga Release Center prior to their scheduled releases in 2023.

 

Ms.

Standifer is 5’9” and 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray pants, black shoes, and a black T-shirt.

 

Ms. Wardlaw is 5’7” and 175 pounds.  She was last seen wearing gray pants, white shoes, and a dark colored shirt with the word “Reebok” on the front.

 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Standifer or Ms. Warlaw should contact the Tennessee Department of Correction at 1-844-TDC-FIND or your local law enforcement agency.

Ashley Wardlaw
Ashley Wardlaw

June 26, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Invited To Woman's Hotel Room Takes Her Car In The Morning And Spray Paints It Black; Woman Scammed Out Of $650 For Fake Rental Property

June 26, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 25, 2022

Tennessee Department Of Correction Searching For 2 Women Who Walked Away From Chattanooga Release Center


A woman told police she met a man named Chris at a gas station on Shallowford Road near the Waffle House at midnight. She said she and the man then went to Waffle House, but did not eat. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALLARD, JAMES THOMAS 6728 LEVI VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 72 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Department of Correction is asking for the public’s help in locating two inmates who walked away from the Chattanooga Release Center Friday night and are now listed as absconders. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Invited To Woman's Hotel Room Takes Her Car In The Morning And Spray Paints It Black; Woman Scammed Out Of $650 For Fake Rental Property

A woman told police she met a man named Chris at a gas station on Shallowford Road near the Waffle House at midnight. She said she and the man then went to Waffle House, but did not eat. She said she decided to take the man back to her hotel room. The next morning when she woke up, Chris was gone. She said she then discovered her car key and debit card were missing as well. ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALLARD, JAMES THOMAS 6728 LEVI VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 72 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BARRETT, KYLE A 3362 RIDGESIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE ... (click for more)

Opinion

Soddy Daisy: Home To Bad Food, Worse Roads, And No Gasoline - And Response

I enjoy Soddy Daisy. Truly I do. But over the past six years or so, everything in the town has been going downhill, and quite fast. There is simply no place to eat in Soddy Daisy that offers any nutritional value or variety. Burger King, McDonald's, Sonic, KFC, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Bojangles. This is what we have to feed our children. Now a couple people may say what about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hope, Not Judgment

In the last years of my mother’s blessed life, she would watch two or three TV preachers in the afternoons. She adored it and darn near memorized the messages. Of course, I would kid her, asking how many of the viewers did she imagine would sip on a glass of “communion” during the telecasts. Oh, mother would never over-imbibe, not in a million years, but the combination of a great ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Fall To Tucson FC, 2-1

The Chattanooga Red Wolves fell to Tucson FC 2-1, Saturday night at CHI Memorial Stadium, splitting this week’s games with a win and a loss. The late game heroics came short as the rally came minutes too late for the Red Wolves. Forward Rey Ortiz sparked life into multiple attacks, but the crowding Tucson defense proved too tough to penetrate. Late game sub Moe Espinoza ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Good News For The Softball Lady Vols - Ashley Rogers Will Be Back

In a case of addition by delaying subtraction, Tennessee softball’s pitching got a whole better on Friday. Ashley Rogers has opted to return for another season with the Lady Vols. She had the option because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shortened the 2020 season. She sat out that entire season. Rogers went through Senior Day festivities in May at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors