 Wednesday, June 29, 2022 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Weston Wamp Hits Lack Of Transparency On Plans For New Lookouts Stadium Involving Taxpayer Funding

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Republican county mayor nominee Weston Wamp said Wednesday on Twitter that he has grave concerns about taxpayer funding of a new home for the Chattanooga Lookouts. And he said taxpayers do not support it.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Wednesday that details of a new $70 million stadium at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland site would be announced on Thursday morning.

Mr. Wamp made these comments on Twitter:

A coordinated, multi-year lobbying effort has pushed for a new taxpayer funded stadium for the Lookouts. The sales pitch has created a false dichotomy: Build a stadium or miss out on growth. That is nonsense.

Stadiums are poor public investments, and there are countless ways our county/city could invest $80 million that would lead to more growth, lower violent crime and improved public education — the most important roles of local government.

I am not categorically opposed to a new stadium, but I am entirely opposed to a lack of transparency.

Team owners and developers have chosen to keep all plans and negotiations behind closed doors with politicians because they know taxpayers are opposed.

As a conservative, it’s near indefensible to prioritize taxpayer financing to pay for a stadium considering our aging schools, crumbling infrastructure and rising violent crime — all at a time of economic uncertainty.

To my progressive friends who often rightly point to the racial disparities in our community, in education, income, housing and crime: How will a massive public investment in a stadium alleviate any of these?

Four years ago, I wrote an op-ed published by the Free Press raising concerns about the owners’ intent. Let’s not forget, less than a year ago, John Woods, one of the Lookouts’ general partners, was accused of running a $110 million Ponzi scheme.

A new stadium should be weighed cautiously against competing priorities after new leadership takes over county government on Sept. 1. Rushing approval of taxpayer funding for a new stadium will not serve developers, team owners, politicians or taxpayers well in the long run.

 


June 29, 2022

Huge, 2-Story House At Cameron Hill's 517 W. 7th Street Functioned As An Oversized Duplex

June 29, 2022

Tivoli Foundation Asks $2 Million In County Help For $52 Million Restoration Of Tivoli, Fowler Building

June 29, 2022

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries 2022


A huge two-story house at the corner of West Seventh Street and Cypress on the side of Cameron Hill functioned throughout its short life as an over-sized duplex. Many of the fine homes on ... (click for more)

The Tivoli Foundation is asking county government for $2 million in help for its planned $52 million complete renovation and restoration of the Tivoli Theatre and the adjacent former Fowler Brothers ... (click for more)

( Note - the Mayor's salary will increase along with the county mayor, but that has not yet been set at the county.) Employee Name Department Name Position Name Salary Rate ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Huge, 2-Story House At Cameron Hill's 517 W. 7th Street Functioned As An Oversized Duplex

A huge two-story house at the corner of West Seventh Street and Cypress on the side of Cameron Hill functioned throughout its short life as an over-sized duplex. Many of the fine homes on Cameron Hill, including some that were much smaller, were eventually divided into multiple homes. This house had a downstairs resident and an upstairs one from when it was built in the early ... (click for more)

Tivoli Foundation Asks $2 Million In County Help For $52 Million Restoration Of Tivoli, Fowler Building

The Tivoli Foundation is asking county government for $2 million in help for its planned $52 million complete renovation and restoration of the Tivoli Theatre and the adjacent former Fowler Brothers building. Nick Wilkinson, foundation executive director, said the ambitious plan in the 700 block of Broad Street "will require support from the public and various private organizations ... (click for more)

Opinion

Soddy Daisy: Home To Bad Food, Worse Roads, And No Gasoline - And Response

I enjoy Soddy Daisy. Truly I do. But over the past six years or so, everything in the town has been going downhill, and quite fast. There is simply no place to eat in Soddy Daisy that offers any nutritional value or variety. Burger King, McDonald's, Sonic, KFC, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Bojangles. This is what we have to feed our children. Now a couple people may say what about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Coach Can Pray

In 2015 Joe Kennedy, a career Marine, was told by a “woke” crowd of educators that he could no longer be an assistant high school football coach in Seattle, Washington. The problem was that he publicly knelt and prayed on the field’s 50-yard line after every game and there were some school administrators that felt he was an undue influence on non-religious students. On Monday ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Kayakers Compete At World Championships

Two kayakers from Chattanooga are representing the United States of America in the Kayak Freestyle World Championships in Nottingham, England, UK from June 27 to July 2. Taft Sibley, 35, and Bennett Smith, 25, were both selected to represent the USA in the men’s squirt boat and men’s kayak category respectively. They are now both stalwarts of the US Freestyle Team in their ... (click for more)

Heartbreaking Defeat: Barons Top Lookouts, 12-9

If this was a fishing story, it would be about the Big One That Got Away. It’s not, but the overriding theme is still the same in the Big One That Got Away. In this case, we’re talking about minor league baseball in general and more specifically the Chattanooga Lookouts. Facing the hottest team in the league in the Birmingham Barons at AT&T Field Tuesday night, the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors