Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, June 6, 2022
June 6, 2022

Police Blotter: Stolen Trash Can #0011829 Believed To Have Been Taken To Tent City; Suspicious Man Just Fishing To Get His Mind Off Breakup With Girlfriend

June 6, 2022

Stockard On The Stump: Tax Breaks Total $280 Million Amid Sky-Rocketing Revenues

June 6, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Police responded to a residence on Walker Avenue on reports of a stolen city trash can. Police were provided with can #0011829 and checked the area, but were unable to locate the can. A man there ... (click for more)

Tennessee lawmakers approved $280 million worth of tax reductions for fiscal 2022-23, including a license plate break and grocery sales tax cut set for August, complemented by the annual sales ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Opinion

The Gun Violence Has To Stop

Another weekend, more shootings and death. Last weekend on Cherry Street, six shot with two in critical condition. This weekend three shot on Carter Street; 14 shot and three killed on McCallie Avenue. How do we get control of this ongoing situation? Chattanooga has long had a gang problem, and the gangs continue to grow. I am a responsible gun owner, but the guns being used ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Stop! Stop In The Name of God. Stop!’

The story is told that in the era of the gladiators, a monk noticed a huge throng making its way to the coliseum. His interest piqued, the holy man asked why the excitement and the excited crowd replied you must come with us. At the first there were prancing horses and chariot races, much to the monk’s delight, but then came the gladiators, heavily armored and muscled, who began ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Red Shirt Freshman Charlie Taylor Gets The Offense Going

It was good of Tennessee’s fans to get behind Charlie Taylor and turn his name into an uplifting chorus at the NCAA baseball regional. Many of them probably didn’t know anything about him before entering Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday night. The reserve catcher was scrambled into active duty. The situation was the first sign that the Vols would have to dig deeper into their ... (click for more)

Vols Come Back Again To Go Perfect In Knoxville Region

Top-ranked Tennessee for the second night in a row came back from a 4-0 deficit to win in the Knoxville Region. The Vols captured the Region with a big ninth inning to win 9-6 over Georgia Tech. With Tennessee batting in the ninth facing another game with the Yellow Jackets, Jared Dickey got a pinch hit followed by a Luc Lipcius single and a Jordan Beck double to the centerfield ... (click for more)


