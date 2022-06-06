 Monday, June 6, 2022 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Gas Prices Rise 21.7 Cents In Chattanooga

Monday, June 6, 2022

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 21.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.39 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 44.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.61 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 11.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.62 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $4.04 on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.67, a difference of 63.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state day was $4.04 while the highest was $5.19, a difference of $1.15 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 26.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.85 on Monday. The national average is up 56.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.81 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
June 6, 2021: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)
June 6, 2020: $1.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.02/g)
June 6, 2019: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)
June 6, 2018: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)
June 6, 2017: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)
June 6, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)
June 6, 2015: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
June 6, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
June 6, 2013: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)
June 6, 2012: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $4.55, up 32.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.22.
State of Tennessee- $4.49, up 23.3 cents per gallon from last week's $4.26.
Huntsville- $4.53, up 26.8 cents per gallon from last week's $4.26.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we'll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn't look to improve drastically anytime soon. Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher."



Police Blotter: Stolen Trash Can #0011829 Believed To Have Been Taken To Tent City; Suspicious Man Just Fishing To Get His Mind Off Breakup With Girlfriend

Stockard On The Stump: Tax Breaks Total $280 Million Amid Sky-Rocketing Revenues

Police responded to a residence on Walker Avenue on reports of a stolen city trash can. Police were provided with can #0011829 and checked the area, but were unable to locate the can. A man there ... (click for more)

Tennessee lawmakers approved $280 million worth of tax reductions for fiscal 2022-23, including a license plate break and grocery sales tax cut set for August, complemented by the annual sales ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Police Blotter: Stolen Trash Can #0011829 Believed To Have Been Taken To Tent City; Suspicious Man Just Fishing To Get His Mind Off Breakup With Girlfriend

Police responded to a residence on Walker Avenue on reports of a stolen city trash can. Police were provided with can #0011829 and checked the area, but were unable to locate the can. A man there told police that he is unaware of where the can is, but believes it was stolen and taken to a tent city. * * * An anonymous caller reported a black male and a black female were in ... (click for more)

Stockard On The Stump: Tax Breaks Total $280 Million Amid Sky-Rocketing Revenues

Tennessee lawmakers approved $280 million worth of tax reductions for fiscal 2022-23, including a license plate break and grocery sales tax cut set for August, complemented by the annual sales tax holiday. But considering the state’s budget hit $52.8 billion for fiscal 2022-23, starting July 1, and revenue for this budget year continues to soar past projections, some question ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Gun Violence Has To Stop

Another weekend, more shootings and death. Last weekend on Cherry Street, six shot with two in critical condition. This weekend three shot on Carter Street; 14 shot and three killed on McCallie Avenue. How do we get control of this ongoing situation? Chattanooga has long had a gang problem, and the gangs continue to grow. I am a responsible gun owner, but the guns being used ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Stop! Stop In The Name of God. Stop!’

The story is told that in the era of the gladiators, a monk noticed a huge throng making its way to the coliseum. His interest piqued, the holy man asked why the excitement and the excited crowd replied you must come with us. At the first there were prancing horses and chariot races, much to the monk’s delight, but then came the gladiators, heavily armored and muscled, who began ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Red Shirt Freshman Charlie Taylor Gets The Offense Going

It was good of Tennessee’s fans to get behind Charlie Taylor and turn his name into an uplifting chorus at the NCAA baseball regional. Many of them probably didn’t know anything about him before entering Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday night. The reserve catcher was scrambled into active duty. The situation was the first sign that the Vols would have to dig deeper into their ... (click for more)

Vols Come Back Again To Go Perfect In Knoxville Region

Top-ranked Tennessee for the second night in a row came back from a 4-0 deficit to win in the Knoxville Region. The Vols captured the Region with a big ninth inning to win 9-6 over Georgia Tech. With Tennessee batting in the ninth facing another game with the Yellow Jackets, Jared Dickey got a pinch hit followed by a Luc Lipcius single and a Jordan Beck double to the centerfield ... (click for more)


