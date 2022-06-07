Police Chief Confirms That Camera Malfunctioned At Scene Of McCallie Avenue Mass Shooting; Says Police Still Expect To Make Arrests

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy on Tuesday night confirmed that the camera at the corner where a mass shooting took place early Sunday morning malfunctioned.

She said it took longer than expected to make the repair and officials are seeking a system that will shorten the time a camera is down once it quits working. She also said that additional cameras for use in deterring crime are on order.

Chief Murphy said that, despite the non-working camera, city police are working toward possible arrests in the case.

"That did not deter us from moving toward arrests in this case," she said.

She said police at this point did not have enough evidence for an arrest, but are assembling proof that should lead to arrests in the case in which three people were killed and 14 others injured.

It happened outside Mary's Bar on McCallie Avenue as a crowd partied in the street nearby.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod brought up the issue of the non-working camera.

She also asked if city police should bring in agencies such as the sheriff's office and federal agencies to help with the case. She said, "People are taking us as a joke."

Chief Murphy said those agencies are set to work with the city on a coordinated effort to help solve the case.