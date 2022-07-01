July 1, 2022
A Chattanooga man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after threatening to kill himself and a victim and firing several shots. The victim said defendant Bradley Meyers told her “I’m going to -— kill you and kill myself.”
As part of the construction of a state industrial access road (Ferdinand Piech Way) serving the Volkswagen Group of America supplier park in Chattanooga, Tennessee Department of Transportation contracts crews will close a portion of Volkswagen Drive from Exit 9 on I-75 to the intersection of Ferdinand Piech Way and Still Hollow Loop beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, to no later ... (click for more)
I can't find any logical reasons that the new Lookout stadium is being placed where it is other than to think it's a combination of favoritism and eliminating an eyesore. All statistics point to an illogical decision coupled with questionable tax breaks/support.
My career was in the public schools of several states. I never drew the connection to funding for schools and achievement until later.
The Lee University Athletic Department is pleased to announce the promotion of Carman Lastoria to the position of Assistant Athletic Director of Marketing and Communications.
Chattanooga head coach Shawn Poppie announced the addition of transfer Lamiah Walker to the 2022-23 roster.
“Lamiah is a perfect addition to our women's basketball program,” Poppie said. “She immediately adds to our culture with her work ethic, resiliency, and character.”
