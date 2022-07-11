 Monday, July 11, 2022 75.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, July 11, 2022
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

July 11, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Admits He's Lying To Police: Woman Calls Police To Report Husband Is Driving While Drunk

July 11, 2022

Dr. Stephen Miller Named New Hamilton County Health Department Health Officer

July 11, 2022

Walker County Arrest Report For July 4-10


A woman on N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police she had gotten into a verbal disorder with a man. The woman said that during the disorder, the man took the key to her car and left with her vehicle. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department announced Dr. Stephen Miller as the new Health Department Health Officer. Dr. Miller joins the Health Department with a family practice background along ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 4-10: HENDERSON ROBERT HUNTER W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER MOSS RECKLESS CONDUCT X2 CLEMENTS II LAURENCE ANTHONY W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER AVANS PROBATION ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Admits He's Lying To Police: Woman Calls Police To Report Husband Is Driving While Drunk

A woman on N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police she had gotten into a verbal disorder with a man. The woman said that during the disorder, the man took the key to her car and left with her vehicle. Police asked her if she would like to report the vehicle stolen to which she said as long as she got it back it was not necessary. The man then returned to the scene and said the woman ... (click for more)

Dr. Stephen Miller Named New Hamilton County Health Department Health Officer

The Hamilton County Health Department announced Dr. Stephen Miller as the new Health Department Health Officer. Dr. Miller joins the Health Department with a family practice background along with strong work experience in the medical field ranging from emergency room physician to private practice. “We are excited to have Dr. Stephen Miller join our award-winning Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep Those Dollar General Trucks Out Of Our Rarified Air - And Response (4)

Perhaps the elected officials who breathe that rarified air on Lookout Mountain have made it crystal clear to the few impoverished residents of that mountain that they have absolutely no compassion for those citizens who cannot afford to have their chicken noodle soup flown in by helicopter like the "privileged class" is able to afford. Dollar General only locates their ... (click for more)

Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification

We welcome your opinions at Chattanoogan.com. Email to news@chattanoogan.com . We require your real first and last name and contact information. This includes your home address and phone number. We do not post the contact information, but need it for verification. There is no word limit, but if your article is too long you may lose your reader. Please focus more on issues ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: The UT Drive Should Be Lush Instead Of Lust

It had been a few years since I entered the University of Tennessee’s campus via Volunteer Boulevard. Although I had driven the route often during the past 30 years, the drive down that route last month felt like the first time. I was struck by how lust and verdant the surroundings were all the way to the Torchbearer statue. It felt like I was driving through a park, not a ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy's Kelsey Nunley Moore Named To University Of Kentucky Sports Hall Of Fame

Soddy Daisy softball coach and former star pitcher Kelsey Nunley Moore will be one of six inductees into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. She joins a barrier-breaking baseball player, a star basketball center from the 1970s, a track-and-field champion, a top football wide receiver, and a courageous diving coach in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. Jim ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors