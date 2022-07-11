 Monday, July 11, 2022 75.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Gas Prices Drop 15.2 Cents In Chattanooga

Monday, July 11, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 15.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.11 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 45.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.31 higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 8.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.65 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.92 on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.49, a difference of 57.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $3.77 while the highest was $5.34, a difference of $1.57 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66 on Monday. The national average is down 34.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.54 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
July 11, 2021: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)
July 11, 2020: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)
July 11, 2019: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)
July 11, 2018: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)
July 11, 2017: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
July 11, 2016: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
July 11, 2015: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
July 11, 2014: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)
July 11, 2013: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
July 11, 2012: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $4.43, down 6.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.50.
State of Tennessee- $4.27, down 13.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.40.
Huntsville- $4.26, down 11.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.37. 

“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020. Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don't surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong. But we're not completely out of the woods yet - we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue."

July 11, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Admits He's Lying To Police: Woman Calls Police To Report Husband Is Driving While Drunk

July 11, 2022

Dr. Stephen Miller Named New Hamilton County Health Department Health Officer

July 11, 2022

Walker County Arrest Report For July 4-10


A woman on N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police she had gotten into a verbal disorder with a man. The woman said that during the disorder, the man took the key to her car and left with her vehicle. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department announced Dr. Stephen Miller as the new Health Department Health Officer. Dr. Miller joins the Health Department with a family practice background along ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 4-10: HENDERSON ROBERT HUNTER W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER MOSS RECKLESS CONDUCT X2 CLEMENTS II LAURENCE ANTHONY W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER AVANS PROBATION ... (click for more)



Opinion

Keep Those Dollar General Trucks Out Of Our Rarified Air - And Response (4)

Perhaps the elected officials who breathe that rarified air on Lookout Mountain have made it crystal clear to the few impoverished residents of that mountain that they have absolutely no compassion for those citizens who cannot afford to have their chicken noodle soup flown in by helicopter like the "privileged class" is able to afford. Dollar General only locates their ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: The UT Drive Should Be Lush Instead Of Lust

It had been a few years since I entered the University of Tennessee’s campus via Volunteer Boulevard. Although I had driven the route often during the past 30 years, the drive down that route last month felt like the first time. I was struck by how lust and verdant the surroundings were all the way to the Torchbearer statue. It felt like I was driving through a park, not a ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy's Kelsey Nunley Moore Named To University Of Kentucky Sports Hall Of Fame

Soddy Daisy softball coach and former star pitcher Kelsey Nunley Moore will be one of six inductees into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. She joins a barrier-breaking baseball player, a star basketball center from the 1970s, a track-and-field champion, a top football wide receiver, and a courageous diving coach in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. Jim ... (click for more)


