 Wednesday, July 13, 2022 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Council, County Commission Approve TIF For $102 Million Class A Industrial Space At Former Dupont Site In Hixson

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

The City Council and County Commission have approved a TIF (Tax Increment Financing) on a $102 million project at the former Dupont site in Hixson.

Jermaine Freeman, city economic development administrator, said it would be an $8.7 million TIF - with fees $9.9 million.

Under a TIF, the government reimburses a private developer as incremental taxes are generated.

TIF funds are generated from the difference between the value of an improved property and the frozen base value

The group Access Road LLC led by Matt Philllips is planning to erect four buildings at the site containing 800,000 square feet of Class A industrial space. Mr. Freeman said there is a shortage of such space.

The project will include improvements to North Access Road.

The property is already zoned M-1, it was noted.

Officials said the property now generates $35,000 in taxes per year to the schools. With the improvements that amount will go to $413,000 per year.

Mr. Freeman said a side benefit of the project is that the developers will provide an easement along the adjacent Tennessee River for an extension of the North Chickamauga Creek Greenway in the direction of downtown Chattanooga.

He said the city would eventually build the new trail.


July 13, 2022

Local Blood Supply Hits Critically Low Levels

July 13, 2022

Fleischmann "Disheartened" By 9.1% Inflation Rate For June

July 13, 2022

County Using ARP Funds For $10 Million Of Waste Storage Tanks, $9,750,000 For Various Capital Projects


The Tennessee Valley’s blood supply is in dire need of replenishment, according to Blood Assurance. On Wednesday, the nonprofit had just 19 units of the universal blood type, O-negative, on ... (click for more)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann released the following statement in response to the latest inflation numbers released today from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), showing a 9.1 percent year-over-year ... (click for more)

Hamilton County officials said they plan to use $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds for wastewater storage tanks and another $9,750,000 for various capital projects. Mike Patrick, director ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Local Blood Supply Hits Critically Low Levels

The Tennessee Valley’s blood supply is in dire need of replenishment, according to Blood Assurance. On Wednesday, the nonprofit had just 19 units of the universal blood type, O-negative, on its shelves. Blood Assurance likes to have at least 180 units of O-negative available every day to send to local hospitals. Additionally, the organization reported low inventory numbers related ... (click for more)

Fleischmann "Disheartened" By 9.1% Inflation Rate For June

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann released the following statement in response to the latest inflation numbers released today from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), showing a 9.1 percent year-over-year inflation rate for June 2022. “Under the Biden Administration’s and Democrats’ one-party rule in DC, inflation continues to hit records not seen in decades. It is painfully clear that ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bring Back Engel Stadium - And Response

Engle Stadium was constructed back in 1930. The maximum occupancy at the time was (believe it or not) 12,000 people. Through the years with better seating, by 2020 the maximum occupancy of Engle Stadium was 5,997. The pre-pandemic average Lookouts game is attended, on the average, by 3,948 fans. One can see that had the AT&T stadium not been built, attendance today would not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Let's Get A Casino

Let’s face it – Chattanooga needs a new baseball park like Erlanger needs another shooting victim. So if it’s only money we want, let’s trace our roots all the way back to John Ross and call on our Cherokee brethren to help us to establish a lavish casino on the U.S. Pipe-Wheland brownfields. That’s right, a big gambling center splat dab in the heart of the Southside so that people ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Hall Of Famer Gwain Durden Passes At Age 62

Gwain Durden, the Chattanooga Mocs second-leading rusher all-time, passed away last week at the age of 62. Durden (1959-2022) most recently resided in Vidalia, Ga. He burst onto the scene in 1977 with a 1,000-yard freshman campaign. Durden and fellow freshman Mike Smith Combined for 2,112 yards that initial tour of the Southern Conference with 1,045 coming from the native ... (click for more)

Covenant Names John Hirte Next Athletic Director

After a national search, Covenant College landed on one of its own to lead the athletics department. John Hirte was named the new Director of Athletics, announced Dr. Brad Voyles. Hirte steps into the role after serving as an assistant director of athletics since 2017. He becomes the 10th director in department history. "I'm thrilled to step into this role as the next ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors