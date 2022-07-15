Family Members Say Canton, Ga., Woman Who Died In Freak Rodeo Accident "Always Had A Beautiful Smile And Was Full Of Sass"

Family members said a 20-year-old woman who died after a July 8 freak accident at a rodeo in Chatsworth, Ga., "always had a beautiful smile and was full of sass. You could always find her at Chick-fil-A getting a lemonade or at Bruster’s getting a single scoop of birthday cake ice cream. She loved the color teal, her jeep, Lily, and Peanut, but most of all she loved her family and friends."

It was also said of Breanna Leigh Chadwick that "she loved all kids and they loved her. She touched so many lives and will continue for many years."

Ms. Chadwick, a 20-year-old trainee teacher, was standing near a gate at the Murray County Saddle Club when a horse bolted through the gate.

She died after being airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

Ms. Chadwick was attending Reinhardt University with plans to be a third grade teacher.

She was from Canton, Ga., and was the daughter of Kristy and Heath Chadwick. She had a sister, Kirstin Chadwick.