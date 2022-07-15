 Friday, July 15, 2022 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

DA Candidate Brooks Says "Gangs Are Not Going Anywhere"

Friday, July 15, 2022 - by Thea Marshall
- photo by Thea Marshall

Amidst Chattanooga’s recent gang-related mass shootings, Democratic District Attorney candidate John Brooks said gangs in Chattanooga have been around for 20 plus years and they are not going anywhere.


“I would focus on violent crimes,” said Mr. Brooks. “Gangs commit violent crimes against each other and that's what I would focus on.”


Brooks told Chattanooga Civitan Club members on Friday morning that gangs begin “recruiting” at the middle school level. He said they will use the recruits to sell drugs because it is harder to prosecute them at a criminal level.


Mr. Brooks made remarks about his campaign, Neal Pinkston, and changes he would make as a district attorney if he defeats Republican Coty Wamp on Aug. 4.


“District attorney is one of the most critical positions in this county,” said Mr. Brooks. “The best way to help this county is to run for office.”  


He said he plans to prioritize cases where children are hurt, violent crimes and burglaries. He said he thinks marijuana should be legal and citizens should prepare for it to be. And in reference to Roe v. Wade, he said he believes women should have the right to their own bodies.


Mr. Brooks said under DA Pinkston, attorney would get used to not coming into the office. But if he were district attorney, everyone would work till 5:30. 


“General Pinkston didn’t come to the office and it's hard to make demands of your employees when you don’t do it yourself,” said Mr. Brooks. “And since I’m a widower, I won’t be able to hire my wife.” 


Mr. Brooks addressed the delays in getting cases to trial. He said there is no reason to go five years on any case and defense attorneys or the DA’s office, could be to blame. 


“I can honestly say I’ve never lied as a politician and sometimes that's got me in trouble,” said Mr. Brooks. “If I say I’m going to do something, I will.” 

From left at the Civitan Club are attorney Aaron Daniel, attorney Tom Williams, Larson Mick , John Brooks , the candidate and speaker, and attorney Neal Thompson , program chairmen
From left at the Civitan Club are attorney Aaron Daniel, attorney Tom Williams, Larson Mick , John Brooks , the candidate and speaker, and attorney Neal Thompson , program chairmen

Rhea County School Board Submits Budget That Is $100,000 Less Than The Prior Year

Senator Marsha Blackburn Makes Rhea County Stop

Rhea County School Board Submits Budget That Is $100,000 Less Than The Prior Year

The Rhea County School board voted unanimously to send their 2022-2023 budget to the Rhea County Commission Thursday night and, according to Superintendent Jessie Messimer, the budget is $100,000 less than last year's. This had been holding up the Rhea County Commission in finalizing the county budget. Budget Committee chairperson Perry Massengill said, "We have been over and ...

Senator Marsha Blackburn Makes Rhea County Stop

Senator Marsha Blackburn stopped in Rhea County on Friday morning to visit the historical Rhea County Courthouse and with county leaders. Senator Blackburn listened to the issues facing the local community and their feelings about the current economic situation in the country. She said, "This is part of my tour of the 95 counties in Tennessee once a year.

